As many are well aware, Ireland’s production line of new housing units are completely bereft of chimneys. This fact becomes increasingly apparent the further east you travel in Ireland. Now, one would think that the primary planning objection to this creepy, fast creeping Irish reality is also the most obvious.

The metaphysical objection.

In other words, planning objections should begin as follows:

Dear soulless entities of the Irish State,

I object to this 48 unit housing development on the grounds that it is interfering with the buyers ability to immediately access a power higher than themselves from the comfort of their own sitting rooms and kitchens. The chimney stacks of the local area do not have sufficient fire-power to accommodate the arrival of hundreds of special needs souls into the community. Please slap 96 chimney pots onto the proposed development plans or face eternal, burning damnation in the fires of hell.

Yours Sincerely,

Everyone.

A bit tongue in cheek but does the job. In fact, I dare anyone to sit in front of an open fire and stare into it for thirty seconds and not find themselves in someway energetically or vibrationally recalibrated. Fire-tuned to a frequency where one might be optimally well placed to start receiving signals or transmissions from himself. Where himself isn’t Elon Musk and the frequency isn’t coming from one of those horrific communications satellites farting across the night skies.

Anyway, this all comes to mind because I’m typing and glancing across into a fire at the moment. Sitting out-doors with natural darkness all around, but within the invisible ring of warmth provided by some burning sods. I didn’t much feel like typing an hour ago but the bit of fire has cooled my mind and loosened the tongue of my fingers.

There’s important Irish history and knowledge wisped into the aroma of an open turf fire, I think. An authentic time transporter. Any time I see turf burning my right hand instinctively wants to reach for the small of my back. Reminiscing on the pain and pride of footing a bank of fifty or sixty yards of turf each summer as a garsún. Smoking fags with my uncle and generally investigating other peoples banks of turf for hidden secrets rather than my own.

Bog season began when rumours started filtering around the pub that holy apparitions of the hopper machine had been spotted at various spots around the village, and he was just waiting for fifteen minutes of non-torrential rain to get cracking on with the work. This usually began in late spring with the last village sod out by the end of the summer. Between the turning, footing and taking home, the turf enterprise could take up to a full season. Today, talk about bog season is a bit like remembering the fifth Beatle, everyone knows he existed but can’t quite remember the fucker’s name.

Whatever about a fifth season, unfortunately, the four other seasons of the Irish State are dedicated to flooding the unprotected bogs with unholy water and converting them into sacrificial lakes while plastering those big red Lego pieces across the tops of all the chimney pots. All told, a tragic state of affairs and a state sponsored exercise in mass un-divinity.

All rise and give glory to his new holiness “ da environment “

A bread-maker told me a secret recently. Along the same lines of importance as turf scenting the Irish atmosphere. Bread has memory, he said. Old wisdom and memories baked into each roughly hewn slice of Irish brown bread. Makes absolute sense, when you sit down and stare into the deep orange of a mature turf fire to consider it in full.

Sounds a bit fanciful?

Well, when you take a bite into a slice of homemade brown bread heavily slathered in butter ( the real stuff, none of your spreadable shite), who do you think of?

Probably, you think of your mother. Then, when you munch a bit more, you might also consider another question.

Hmm. Is this as good as my mother’s bread ?

A comparison test.

Past visions, culture and times brought slap bang into the present. The tastes and the smells are remembrance; remembrance of the importance of them.

Now, obviously, not everyone’s mother baked bread or father was consumed by all things turf. Unfortunately, a sizeable chunk of the children of those breadless and turfless humanoids are currently busy destroying the country in cushy civil service jobs screaming about the environment.

Question:

How can you trust people with the environment who can’t remember the environment?

Hmmm. Not sure that I can.

Additionally, if you chance a second slice of buttery brown bread goodness, you’ll remember that every mother had her own unique tasting brown bread. A family DNA stamp. The more love that went into the making, the better the bread. Generally speaking. Indeed, you might say, every father had a unique way of processing his turf from the bog. No two bogs started and finished the same. The more smoke from the chimney, the more warmth in the home and bread in the range oven.

In the smells and in the tastes and in the sights, God was within easy access. You might say, he provided the simple raw materials, all around us, to help us find him. In the bogs, the breads and the fireplaces. Perhaps, we didn’t consider and value them as such at the time. But, sitting here in front of the last dying embers of the night’s turf, it seems to me, as a nation, we should have.

With that, it’s time to stretch the legs, the night is pushing towards its peak and the bread-maker’s dough will soon be rising.

The green mile is on tour.

