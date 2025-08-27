At night, I lie on the couch and wait for the rush of thoughts to subside in my heated cup of pot noodles. My brain roars in protest as my aging Jack Russell settles down and snuggles into a light sleep at my feet. A neural network of highways offers up some desperate, last minute distractions for my consideration. Hastily, throwing up road signs, a few yards in front of the brown rusted gates of the green mile. Signage marked clearly with the words “ Road Closed “.

Sleep comes slow. At times I can’t see the path ahead and at others see flashes of it vividly. I have left this town once in three weeks and can now barely remember what it means to drive. I briefly consider if I could survive without my feet, and then consider my hands, what about them too?

I breathe and wait and still my mind with the force of two feathers. The feathers, an odd pair of quills, I observed earlier resting beneath a tree during my unplanned pacing around the town.

“Ah, that’s why I picked them up “ a voice in my head whispers.

Soon, with a little feathery tickling the distracted images and red warning signals flashing across my brow slow down and begin to distil and purify. In the approaching stillness the lettering on the council road sign blocking the road changes too.

“ Road Closed, Local Traffic Only “

I smile, pleased with myself, and shuffle on over the steel cattle grate. I glance behind to see if anyone has noticed my handiwork. But, of course, no-one is there except the silhouette of me and the traffic jam of thoughts I left parked at the entrance.

I write because it is the only consistent way I can communicate properly with myself. To set myself straight in a world of digitally infiltrated thoughts and deceptive seductive, thinking patterns.

Sometimes, I write to vibrationally let the people I have hurt and loved in my life know, it was my never my conscious intention. The writing is not just an attempted signal or connection to the reader of the words. So, when something I have pencilled down touches someone warmly, I like to believe it is from a fire originating from the piece of those people and me, we both excitedly once believed in. Once upon a time. It is not much of a defence and I am sure the road to hell is just as paved with unconscious intentions as it is with the conscious ones.

I often wonder if the price of an unconscious sin brought into consciousness, and then recommitted, comes with a penance far, far, greater than the unconscious trespasses - in the divine realm. I suspect it might. It occurs to me also that I’m in the first chapters of a book, and one I don’t particularly want to write. It’s certainly not the one I ever envisaged writing, but it seems to be the only one my fingers will type. So, for the moment, I am walking and typing and surrendering to where it leads me.

I see a snail on the ground near the edge of the path and instinctively bend down to take his picture. He’s black and brown and a little beaten up. Seems barely to be moving at all. I wait thirty seconds to make sure he is actually moving and not just intending to move. The outcome seems irrationally important to me.

He slithers forward a centimetre and I breathe out a little.

