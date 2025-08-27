The West's Awake

Seanie
2h

The brother in the home place has a middle aging Jack Russell. With one thing and another I hadn't been down there for a good two months or so. I was wondering driving down the road would Jude the Jack Russell have the usual bouncing welcome for me or would he have moved on to guarding mode. Not a bit of it. He was bouncing off the walls with excitement as soon as he saw me and even worse when he heard me voice. Joy unconfined. Dogs never move on.

