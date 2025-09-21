Get 20% off for 1 year

It was wet and the sharp breeze was whipping plenty of moisture through the air when I glanced across the stream. I was nearing the end of the outward path and the vista from this vantage point isn’t usually the most visually pleasing aspect of a stroll along the green mile. But, yesterday was a little different.

About three hundred yards in the distance is the jarring reminder of the concrete jungle and man’s footprint upon the earth. The Parkmore housing estate. One of the older estates in Tuam and built at a time when the County Council were encouraging Travellers to settle. Never a wise idea to be advising Travellers about anything, let alone settling for less.

At present, the estate is a mix of settled people and Traveller stock. A working class estate, I suppose. A couple of fields lie between the stream and Parkmore with a few stray horses rambling around undisturbed in the rushes along with a flock of starlings guarding the single hawthorn bush.

However, on the last little stretch of road before making the turn, a different set of fields emerge across the river. This narrow stretch of land kinda runs parallel to the course of the stream and away from the estate. I’d never really noticed the topography of it before yesterday. More fertile and agricultural looking. It was in this spot I glanced up and across.

My eyes were met by about twenty dairy cows walking in step with me on the opposite side of the river. We shuffled along together for maybe a hundred yards until we all stopped. My reason for halting was to turn around. For, I had reached the gate that stretches across the path blocking further progression. The cows stopped for an altogether different motive, I think. Although, it took a couple of cigarettes to figure it out to my satisfaction.

Anyway, I lit a cigarette and observed the unusual herd for a few minutes. A quiet puff, my usual treat at the mid-point of this walk when I’m not planning on camping out on the concrete bench for half the evening.

Now, a brief aside might be useful at this point. A feature of dairy farming is how dairy farmers manage grass. It’s called strip-grazing. I suppose, to put it nicely, strip grazing is a method of grazing livestock in a controlled fashion by giving them access to narrow strips of pasture at a time. Usually this is done by employing mobile fences or electric wire. So, a big field might be marked or stripped out into several plots or units of grass. The cattle graze the grass in one plot and then move to the next one and the next. Once emptied the plot is given a chance to heal and re-energise and grow some more grass. I’m not a particular fan of this type of farming of grass, as it tends to encourage over-stocking of the land with cattle but understand why it is employed by dairy farmers.

Okay, so back to Saturday evening. After a few minutes - cigarette break over - I turned around and began the town-ward leg of the journey. Half-hoping the dairy cattle might start following me back down the road. And perhaps, then, I could add them to my daily diet of acquaintances which includes a few snails, birds, out of season butterflies, and my early morning/late evening bat-friend. And sure, then, maybe I could really start dreaming by stirring into the pot some of the orangutans flying up and down the motorway, and before you’d know it, a man wouldn’t be too far-off getting his own circus off the ground.

Sadly though, the cattle stood still in place. I kept walking but stopped every fifty yards or so to see if the beasts were getting tempted to join me. Eventually, I stopped across from the concrete bench a couple of hundred yards away, lit another cigarette, and looked back a final time.

Sometimes, the correct amount of distance is all that’s needed in life for a different and proper perspective on the same thing. From this consideration, I could view the full stripped enclosure across the stream and could also see the cows were still not moving, not grazing or easing down onto their back-sides to rest. But, I could also now observe they were standing around a sycamore tree. A tree that was growing up from the ditch of the stream. Then, on scanning the whole perimeter fence line - I noticed this odd-shaped tree was the only piece of green vegetation growing wild and uncontrolled in the stripped field. The only natural wildness available to the dairy herd. Viewing the whole, calm picture in front of me something curious dawned on me.

They’re praying.

Giving and receiving.

They too were attempting to break free. Break free of the matrix of coiled wires and electricity boxing them in. Standing in the rain huddled in a tightish, semi-circular group around the sycamore tree with the obligatory few laggards at the outer edges of the herd handing around a box of fags and matches. All told, the cattle looked like a late nineteen eighties Saturday evening mass crowd approaching a church.

I felt certain they were communing with a power greater than themselves in someway. The sycamore tree a temple of sorts and that collectively in some instinctive manner the herd understood the obviousness of spiritual matters and more besides, and much more deeply than I did. Or perhaps, ever would. Hmmm. Something to think about.

Anyway, I walked back to town satisfied I had solved the mystery of the wandering dairy herd. A walk with a moral and a story.

God always finds a way through. No matter the type of electronic fencing.

