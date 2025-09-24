I suppose the best that can be said is I committed to something and saw it through to the end. I’m a great man for starting things and half finishing them. All told, forty days and some loose change. Brigid is ready to rock and roll once more and as soon as I pay the clamping fee later on today, I’ll be motoring again.

I began this siesta speeding into a car-park and randomly parking the car in a spot, not thinking I’d be the guts of two months reversing out of the same spot. I ended the period with a twenty four hour fast and a night-time stroll down to the concrete bench on the green mile. The night was clear and filled with stars. Peaceful enough, and batteries recharged. While uncertain still about what the future holds. But, ready for what that future brings. So, not a bad ending or beginning, I guess.

