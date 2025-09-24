The Green Mile: 40 days.
The final piece in the series
I suppose the best that can be said is I committed to something and saw it through to the end. I’m a great man for starting things and half finishing them. All told, forty days and some loose change. Brigid is ready to rock and roll once more and as soon as I pay the clamping fee later on today, I’ll be motoring again.
I began this siesta speeding into a car-park and randomly parking the car in a spot, not thinking I’d be the guts of two months reversing out of the same spot. I ended the period with a twenty four hour fast and a night-time stroll down to the concrete bench on the green mile. The night was clear and filled with stars. Peaceful enough, and batteries recharged. While uncertain still about what the future holds. But, ready for what that future brings. So, not a bad ending or beginning, I guess.
Anyway, things I’ve picked up along the green mile:
Protect my energy.
Universal truths are in the tiny details of most towns and villages.
Bats totally love me.
Unconditional love includes unrequited love.
Gratefulness for the people who took the time to love me.
Understanding for the people who took the time to leave me.
God is everywhere.
Onwards and upwards……..
Lovely 🥰 🙏
Ending on the equinox... a nice touch. Bet you feel recalibrated! The fasting only gets easier the more often you do it btw.