The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Noonan's avatar
Tina Noonan
3h

Lovely 🥰 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Meitheal Man's avatar
Meitheal Man
1h

Ending on the equinox... a nice touch. Bet you feel recalibrated! The fasting only gets easier the more often you do it btw.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The West's Awake
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture