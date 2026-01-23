Revolut Donations to: 085 1214347

A brief scan of my paid subscriber base doesn’t paint a very appealing picture over the last couple of months. Sadly, most people who support this publication are in very similiar financial circumstances to myself. I’ve received some very nice messages from people who have supported The West’s Awake for most of the last four years apologising for having to leave. There is no need I get it.

I’m permanently reducing the annual membership down to 49 euro a year and the monthly membership to 5.99 euro a month. I have no desire to introduce paid only content as it’s a rather large pain in my hole to think about and maintain. And at the end of the day a writer wants to be read more than he wants to be paid.

So, can those who can afford one of the above membership options please consider taking up the slack for those who have already contributed so much here but who can no longer afford to do so. But enough about that….

Moving forward, I want to re-orient how I operate in my physical, spiritual and written worlds and bind them a little closer together. My first book Unvaxxed Soul is an exploration and unknotting of some of my internal entanglements and a slow, unsteady soul exploration over three or four years. I’d like to take what I’ve learned in writing the book and go on the road with it as a conversation starter for what lies ahead. To gather in three’s and four’s around a kitchen table, forest bench, or lonely sandy beach and start approaching our interface with news, current affairs and the digital world from a soul perspective.

I suppose, in a sense, this is an exercise in understanding the stories, news, concerns, and worries of regular readers who have gathered round here on The West’s Awake in recent years and taking an additional step by coming together in small groups to listen, talk and then write about some of your concerns about the big, bad world. But grounding the words from the part of your soul or spiritual nature that is niggling at you to be so concerned about whatever it is that is concerning you, and then begin paragraph one from that perspective. These can be local, national or international worries. I think we can make some progress and positive change in such a fashion.

For the last few years my writing and driving journeys with Brigid around the country were mostly taken alone. The time for separation, physical detachment and solitude is over for me. Spring is around the corner and it’s time to start moving again.

If any of the above sounds appealing to you get in touch via email - lynbrook1973@gmail.com or on Whatsapp 085 1214347

Revolut Donations to: 085 1214347

