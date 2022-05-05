The West's Awake

Jul 16

Vance is an interesting choice. I was hoping it would be Tulsi Gabbard. I read Hillbilly Elegy when it hit the best sellers list in the US and it was brilliant for providing insight for the disenfranchised in America. I believe one can explain his fall to pariah from darling status (given the propagandised corporate media in the US) by his pivot from badmouthing and condemning Trump to supporting Trump. I do believe he does want to improve the lives of the working poor and disappearing middle class in the US. But so did Trump.

However, (and there’s always a ‘however’ in politics, especially in Israeli controlled US politics), I’m not comfortable with his alliance with the Israeli agenda. While he says he’ll work to stop funding the US proxy war against Russia (via Ukraine), he’s extremely hawkish China/Taiwan and on Iran (this is the last Muslim country Israel wants the US to decimate after Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Sudan (search NATO commander Wesley Clark for fact check). These countries were targeted after 9/11 (increasingly looking like a false flag) which resulted in the expeditious passing of the unconstitutional Patriot Act (and Act which had been submitted but rejected prior to 9/11). After 9/11 the senators who voted No to this act were later targeted with Anthrax which changed their minds; one, a former college professor of mine, met with a airplane crash while in a small craft (Paul Wellsone). Maybe just a coincidence.

Vance seemingly accepted significant funds from Peter Thiel, arguably a deep state operative, the billionaire owner of Palantir which provides AI to Israel for ‘Project Nimbus’ and “Lavender”. Part of the Military Industrial Complex.

But on the positive side, Matt Stoller (author of BIG on Substack which covered US monopolies and monopolistic power (most of his content is free for those interested), did an interesting thread on X on Vance’s positions against the policies pushed by oligarchic business forces.

And this quote from Tucker Carlson, “every bad person I’ve ever met in a lifetime in Washington was aligned against JD Vance.’ That’s gotta be a positive.

No one is perfect and certainly no one is American politics will be a saviour. The country is FUBAR, but maybe the incoming administration, if it’s Trump/Vance, can make people a little more comfortable as the ship continues to sink. Who can know?

May 6, 2022

That is a beautiful piece and informative. I hope you will return to it in due course of the election in the US.

