Share

Given the Roy Butler inquest in Cork seems to be finally opening up some vaccination questions in this country and drawing mainstream attention I am re-posting a 2 piece article I wrote in February 2022 on a vaccine injured child below. No-one’s work has done more to shine a light on the vaccination era than that of Irish Substack journalist Louise Roseingrave. I would suggest following her coverage on this subject and in particular this inquest.

On the 31st of January, a 10 year old Irish boy suffered a heart injury at his school. What we can say with certainty, at this point, is that his little growing heart is now damaged. The expert opinion - at this moment in time - advises for a serious heart procedure.

Although, this will be the longest and most rigorous piece of writing I’ve attempted to undertake, to date, I doubt, at the end of it, we’ll be able to conclusively prove a vaccine caused this little boy’s troubles. Nevertheless, I will ask the question because I personally believe that it cannot be ruled out and no-one in the Irish health system wants to address it or wants to know about it.

I am not a scientist, cardiologist, a doctor, nurse or a medic of any description. So, all I can do, is tell you what happened, as told to me by the father of the heart injured boy. Any claims he makes - and he doesn’t make many - are supported with documents, letters, pictures and a video he supplied to me. I think it amounts to some evidence of maltreatment but maybe you’ll disagree.

Nevertheless, what I am a lot more certain about, though, is that you will be shocked. Shocked by the casual ineptitude and downright danger of entering our hospital system and by extension dealing with our health service. The consistent banality of each of its mis-steps, errors and mistakes would almost fool you into a false sense of security.

Because whether this boy was vaccine injured or not the real horror story is the brutality of the system, and I am sorry to say, the people in that system cannot continue to hide behind their apologies for its failings. Almost akin to hostages becoming addicted to their kidnapper in a weird type of Stockholm syndrome.

I have spent hours talking to the father of this child. There are many wisps of that conversation playing over in my mind as I start this journey, but the shining one is the gut reaction of the father on his first night in hospital with his boy. That reaction was a humbling, numbing instinct that he made the wrong vaccination decision for his child. In the dark of that night he was consumed by an overwhelming need to beg his son for forgiveness. That image, of John apologising to his son, for the decision to follow the vaccination route, is one I can’t quite shake. Or indeed, the response of his son, who instantly tried to comfort his father:

“ It’s OK Dad I know you thought you were doing the right thing….. “

As I thought about this scene, over and over, it hit me that vista could be a metaphor for the Irish health system. As the foundation stones of our health apparatus are built on relying on the forgiveness of those consistently injured by it and the hastily swept-away memories of those unfortunate enough to be killed by it.

The reason I have become enthralled by this particular story are manifold. This isn’t a vengeful parent seeking retribution at all costs with a massive axe to grind. Rather, it is a person who trusted the science and the system but whose eyes have been forced wide-open by events. I should say from the outset that on two or three different occasions during the entirety of this boy’s journey, different medical professionals all stated that it was “ unlikely “ that this adverse event was a vaccine injury. You’ll have to make up your own minds as we move thru the articles.

Perhaps, more importantly, this is also a chronicle that contains all the big themes and players of our pandemic response. Vaccines and vaccinations, the HSE, General Practioners, PCR testing, natural immunity and last, but by no means least, that old chestnut, of the traditional brigade - misinformation. But just who is misinforming who?

So then, we have a very specific story that feels like it contains some universal truths. I am equally mindful that there is an ancient adage that at some point in history got sliced two ways. The phrase “ God is in the detail “ also spawned another common phrasing - “ the Devil is in the detail “

And that really has been the story of this pandemic. What you find depends entirely on where and how you look. And as a few of you know I like to train my eyes into the darker places where the spotlight isn’t welcome site.

The Adverse Event

GON: I just wanted to start by getting a bit of background about yourself John and your family, what kind of thought process went into getting the vaccines for yourself and the kids and we’ll start from there.

John: To tell you the truth – If you remember during the peak of it here – it was when everything was in lockdown. The ridiculous things that people were doing; washing and spraying everything in their shopping bag before they got into the house and that kind of thing. That used to really get to me. I remember going into the Lidl car-park one day and seeing a crowd of people outside queueing and it just really got to me and I ended up turning around and said I’d come back when it’s quieter. At that stage there was no vaccine and I remember saying to myself if there’s a vaccine coming I’ll take two of them. So when it was available I had no hesitation in taking it. I just didn’t want to live with that oddness and fear.

GON: What would that fear have been – The fear of getting it or the fear of being ostracized as someone that didn’t get it?

John: No, the fear of getting the virus or where you could end up after getting it. Yeah, so I bought into the whole vaccine stuff. Certainly before vaccination, I started to suffer anxiety in crowded situations, after vaccination, the first time I got it, I said to myself, sure you're vaccinated, cop on, and I never had anxiety since.

GON: Can I ask you now just a quick question as I think it might have a relevance later on – where do you typically source your information from on COVID?

John: Well, it would have been basically the mainstream media – RTE and UTV/ITV?

I should point out that John lives in the North-East of the Republic of Ireland.

GON: As a matter of interest has your opinion of those sources changed as a result of what has happened to your son?

John: Well, certainly my opinion has changed of them over the last two or three weeks?

GON: But do you feel like your son was just unlucky or do you feel like you shouldn’t have been given so much information that kind of bombarded people to get their children vaccinated.

John: They held off allowing the children under 12 getting vaccinated until recently and they should have held off on that altogether. He got COVID in early November and suffered only mild symptoms.

GON: Were you aware that natural immunity, based on all the scientific evidence presented to date, provides at least as good immunity, if not better, than any of the current vaccines?

John: No, No I wasn’t.

GON: What would you say were the determining factors in deciding to get your son vaccinated after he’d already recovered from it?

John: As I mentioned earlier, my own reason, for getting the vaccine for myself, was to overcome the new found anxiety in social situations like shopping. However, I really didn't think deeply about getting the vaccine for my kids. My son had COVID in November, and we, myself and his older brother didn't get COVID, we were already fully vaccinated. I attributed that to the vaccine. And ignored the warnings, I scrolled over them like Apple iTunes terms and conditions. That's the honest answer. My son has become a statistic because I didn't balance his risk versus benefit. Others have suggested perhaps there was some hidden underlining condition anyway. That would be good, because it gives me absolution.

GON: John this is very interesting - I suppose from my point of view you already have absolution. My own opinion is that this vaccine should never have been rolled out to kids without more exhaustive research, especially considering how very low the mortality stats and serious illness stats are for anyone under the age of 18.

I’ve just got a question on your social anxiety. Do you not ask yourself why it was you were so anxious? I mean in terms of the information you, me and everyone else were provided with. And do you feel the information was accurate given the benefit of hindsight?

John: I remember watching UTV evening news, and there was a piece about the big graveyard in Belfast, they had dug hundreds of empty graves, to be used for people who were at that moment out shopping but within weeks would be filling up the graves. They had drone aerial video footage of rows upon rows of freshly dug, empty graves.

GON: You'd agree with me, I take it, that was more fear mongering than accurate information to say the least...

John: I don't know, did it save lives?, was it the right thing to do at the time.

For creating fear, by Jesus, it worked.

GON: OK...but I asked do you agree that the UTV piece was not accurate? Unsubstantiated fear, creates as a by-product, a highly anxious society but also an easily controlled one. So it is important that I confirm your over thoughts on the accuracy of that piece as opposed to whether the motivations for it were justified. Because I certainly agree that the tactics worked.

John: I don't know what happened to them graves, clearly they weren't filled within weeks. Yes, in hindsight, it was hyperbole. Now, ask yourself, was it right to err on one side or the other ?

The truth is probably in the middle.

The part that China played, the truth will never be known. Was it typical Chinese cheating and lying, or something bigger.

GON: You or I don't need to ask ourselves what the motivation to it was . I just want to point out that the information wasn't accurate even on what was known then. Other people can form their own opinions on whether it was right or wrong to do so. Lying or exaggerating the truth is a slippery slope once pillars of our civic society start shuffling down that road. Because if these same people unearth that an earlier exaggeration is not true - the incentive will be greater to cover up what they did or said previously with further half-truths and lies. And before you know it you live in a society where no-one trusts anything and extreme view on both sides gather momentum.

John: The UTV piece, again I don't know what happened to them graves in the weeks following. I'm sure the workers could give a factual, numerical answer.

I never seen a follow-up piece. Hyperbole, yes

GON: OK so moving onto the day of vaccination - I can empathize with your family situation in that the vaccination status of most of my family are jabbed bar myself. I suppose take me into the details surrounding the vaccination date of your son and and how that day went. Did he have an immediate reaction?

John: No, absolutely no immediate reaction. I did every part of the process from booking it and bringing him there to holding his hand even.

GON: How long before this adverse event happened to your son and what exactly did happen?

John: It was just over two weeks after the vaccination. So, he was lucid during what happened and he was able to tell people what he was feeling. He was playing football and the football finished and he was chatting with his friends. He started complaining that he was having difficulty to breath and then he was getting extreme tightness in his chest. He went into a room actually and lay across a desk. A teacher passing saw him and contacted his own teacher and that person contacted the nurse. The nurse happened to be there, and she said she tried to take his heart rate but she couldn’t.

GON: She couldn’t?

John: Yeah, so she called the ambulance straight away. Luckily, The ambulance was there within a few minutes. They hooked him up to the ECG and they said in all of their years they had never seen anything like it. They had to record it as they didn’t think the consultants in the hospital would believe it. Because it was so, so, extreme and they considered it life threatening. His heart rate was at over 220 beats per minute.

GON: So, it was the paramedics on the scene that said that?

John: Yes.

GON: So you get contacted and you’re obviously freaking out about your son so what happens when you get to the scene?

John: One of the rules with an ambulance and a child is that an adult has to be there. So they rang me and I make my way up to the school. I was probably driving like I robbed a bank. When I arrived , about 30 minutes after the event, at that stage, they had recovered him. They told me that they had been considering stopping and restarting his heart with a defibrillator.

GON: So they considered using a defibrillator?

John: Yeah, but they wanted to try everything else first. The medical report mentions the procedure they did was Valsalva and that helped. When I arrived he was asleep. The paramedics said the event would take so much out of him and not to expect anything from him – do you know what I mean?

Note: The Valsalva maneuver is a breathing method that may slow your heart when it's beating too fast. To do it, you breathe out strongly through your mouth while holding your nose tightly closed. This creates a forceful strain that can trigger your heart to react and go back into normal rhythm.

GON: Was he asleep as a result of whatever drugs or medication they gave him?

John: No, he was naturally asleep because what they said was that after the severe episode he just experienced that it was like running a marathon.

GON: What was the nurse and paramedics gut reaction, do you think, to what was happening to him. Did they communicate that to you?

John: They communicated that this was very, very serious.

GON: What I mean is they didn’t indicate that this was a panic attack or something of that nature. That it’s immediately obvious to everyone that this is a very, very serious and life-threatening situation.

John: Yes, but now SVT is not something that is unknown. But it’s not known to be fatal but can make you feel very uncomfortable but this was on a different level.

GON: What is SVT?

John: Oh, that is what they eventually diagnosed him with. Supraventricular tachycardia

——————————————————————————

Now, at this point, we need to jump off the JRE experience for a moment and engage the nimble fingered Jamie in a little research, so to speak. We must try to explain and define a few things. The following is the Mayo Clinic’s definition of SVT so that we give an accurate portrayal of what the condition relates to specifically.

Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) is as an abnormally fast or erratic heartbeat that affects the heart's upper chambers. An abnormal heartbeat is called an arrhythmia. SVT is also called paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia.

Supraventricular tachycardia is generally not life-threatening unless you have heart damage or other heart problems. However, in extreme cases, an episode of SVT may cause unconsciousness or cardiac arrest.

Now, the study and scientific examination of adverse events in relation to COVID vaccines is an ongoing and evolving process. John’s son received the Pfizer vaccine so we will follow that specific route. The question we have to ask is a simple one:

Is SVT a known Pfizer vaccine side effect?

The answer to that question seems to be not only yes but actually if you combine all the different types of tachycardia it seems to be the most prominent heart-related side-effect of all vaccines and in particular the Pfizer vaccine. I am basing this statement from a current and ongoing study first reported on in the International Journal for Medicine in July 2021 entitled:

Cardiovascular Adverse Events Reported from COVID-19 Vaccines: A Study Based on the WHO Database

Click here for the full study

One thing to note here is that to find any study related specifically to cardiovascular events and Covid vaccines is very difficult. This quoted study is an examination of reported adverse events in Vigibase. VigiBase is a global pharmacovigilance database maintained by World Health Organization. The VigiBase was established in 1968 and consisted of over 20 million reports of adverse events reported by the WHO program’s member countries for International Drug Monitoring. It also is utilized for adverse covid vaccine event reporting.

The examination of this data was done by a collective of 8 Indian doctors working mainly out of the Department of Pharmacology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. This study does not have a record of adverse events pertaining to persons under the age of 12 as no health authority in the world was advancing vaccines for that age cohort at the time this initial examination of data was carried out.

With all that said, what we can deduce from their report and the below extract, is that 16.41% of the adverse covid vaccine reactions observed relate to tachycardia. It is the NUMBER 1 recorded common adverse reaction to the heart.

For the cardiovascular system, 4863 adverse events (AEs) were reported from BNT162b2 Pfizer, 1222 AstraZeneca, Moderna, and other COVID-19 vaccines. Common adverse events observed with vaccines under study were tachycardia (16.41%), flushing (12.17%), hypertension (5.82%), hypotension (3.60%) and peripheral coldness (2.41%). Based on disproportionality analysis (IC025 values), acute myocardial infarction, cardiac arrest, and circulatory collapse were linked to the vaccines in the age group >75 years. Hypertension, severe hypertension, supraventricular tachycardia, sinus tachycardia, and palpitations were associated across all age groups and either gender. Amongst the investigations, abnormal ECG findings raised C-reactive protein, elevated D dimer, and troponin were reported in specific age groups or gender or all subjects.

Now, if we zone in on the particulars of SVT and compare it to the more commonly publicized heart related side-effect of myocarditis we find something quite shocking. SVT is about 4 times more prevalent a vaccine side-effect than Myocarditis. OK, but why did I use the word “ shocking” ?

Neither tachycardia, nor John’s son’s particular heart problem, Supraventricular tachycardia are listed by the HSE as a side effect of the Pfizer vaccine.

Currently, the only two heart related side-effects mentioned by the HSE are myocarditis and pericarditis. So, would it now make more sense as to why 3 different medical professionals would refuse to recognise John’s son’s injury as a vaccine side-effect?

Why is one of the most commonly reported side-effects of the Pfizer vaccine in this study not marked for notice by our public health officials to our public?

Link to HSE vaccine side effects click here

If we look across the water to the UK and check what adverse vaccine events they are recording for the Pfizer vaccine it seems to be a much more comprehensive set of conditions than anything I have seen published in Ireland and critically they are recording episodes of all type of Tachycardia including Supra ventricular tachycardia. The numbers here tally with the findings of the WHO study mentioned earlier.

Click here for the February 10th 2022 UK Gov report: Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine analysis Report

Also the UK health authorities at least admit - similiar to the Swedish health authorities that the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccines for the under 12 population has not yet been established.

Now, quite often with pieces of data like this the more conspiracy minded jump in with both feet. My only interjection would be that when it comes to the HSE rule out incompetence before you go rushing into any conspiracies. Or have our scientific brains trust categorically been able to rule out SVT as a potential vaccine side-effect without producing any scientific study on the matter?

And when you think about it - If Ireland are reporting its figures into this WHO database for adverse reactions - we are submitting an incomplete and false data picture.

Anyway, let’s allow Jamie to rest his fingers again and get back to the end of Part 1 of the Interview.

-———————————————————————————————————-

GON: So, the paramedics are kind of pointing to this SVT at the scene?

John: Yes, or heart arrhythmia with his heart rate being all over the place.

GON: Now, just to be clear – Your son has never had heart issues or any previous occurrence of this arrhythmia before has he?

John: No. Or any of the family.

GON: OK. What was the first thing that goes through your mind when you arrive at the scene as to the cause?

John: To tell you the truth I was numb. Obviously I was quite aware of how soon it was after the vaccination. I said that there to them and I was aware there were reported heart issues with the vaccines.

GON: Especially in boys.

John: Yes, especially in boys.

GON: Sorry I want to go into a little detail here. When you voiced that concern outloud what was the kind of reaction. Did you get a reaction from the nurse or the paramedics.

John: The paramedics noted what I said but you know they aren’t going to have a big discussion about it. As regards the HSE website what they say to watch out for and stuff. When you find the medical journals which list all of the different heart side-effects of the vaccine – This is one of them. And this is more prevalent than the one the HSE has on their website. The HSE just talks about Myocarditis which is an inflammation of the heart. That is only one of the heart side effects.

GON: Ok so what happened then?

John: We just headed off to the hospital very soon after I got there.

And there ends Part One of this story.

A father, two paramedics and a heart-injured boy rushing to a hospital with no paediatric cardiologist…….

February 24th 2022 Update: Part 2 of: The Boy with a racing heart Click here

A lot of time and effort goes into this type of work so if you enjoyed the article please feel free to share it with a friend or join as a free member. If you become paid subscriber can support my work with either a paid monthly or annual subscription you can subscribe to both below. If you enjoyed the piece you can also make one-off small contributions via Revolut to Gerry O’Neill on 085 121 4347.

Share