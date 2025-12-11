I’ve become somewhat lax on the auld writing front and for that I do apologise. I’ve been more bookseller than writer of things recently. Last week, I transacted a book sale over some hushed whispers beside the holy water font in Tuam Cathedral. I’m not sure what Himself will make of such wanton acts of skulduggery but I did at least dip the finger in the cool concrete basin and bless myself afterwards.

The whole scene gave me an idea for a follow on series to the Irish crime drama Love/Hate where Nidge returns as a legimate businessman selling Irish resistance books outta the boot of a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta. Until, on one slow Wednesday afternoon, he accidently starts nosing around in a few pages of his own product while leaning back against the statue of Archbishop McHale across from Tuam Cathedral. Thudding realisation hits that the country is gone to hell entirely since those heady, nostalgic days when Patrick the Traveller filled him with more bullet holes than a spaghetti western. At which point the Good Samaritan Nidge feels morally obliged to start slipping a little something into the jacket sleeves of his books to help the ordinary man cope with the tragedy of living in a country no longer run by ordinary, decent, Dublin drug-dealers.

Anyway……

The book business is a fascinating one when you get up close and personal with the machinery of how it the operates. It’s a first time experience for me. I must say, most independents bookshops are open to stocking Unvaxxed Soul and to be fair I’ve met little to no resistance so far. My ability to supply the books has been the main problem along with time rather than a need for excessive arm-twisting. The local bookshop in Tuam were, dare I say it, enthusiastic about having it on the shelves and very helpful. The independent sector operates a sale and return model for self-published books like mine which in effect means becoming a bank overdraft facility for them but to be honest I don’t mind too much as the numbers in question are small enough. Plus most of these sole traders are struggling to keep the doors open, I suspect.

The whole experience reminds me a lot of football and politics. A big chunk of the pie comes down to how badly you want it to get out there and how much work you’re willing to put into the marketing of it on podcasts and radio. Then, after that, the donkey-work of visiting different bookshops to ask them to stock Unvaxxed Soul. Everything takes time but I’m in no hurry and its kind of enjoyable.

At the time of writing Unvaxxed Soul is in Charlie Byrne’s bookshop in Galway and Books ‘n More in Tuam with one or two more places rolling it out next week.

Earlier this afternoon I was on Castlebar local radio with Angela Faull. If you’re not sick of hearing me start conversations about me being an alcoholic click below.

Amazon is still the best method of purchasing the book and the links are below. Ordering now will ensure pre-Christmas delivery. Delivery should be free if you are ordering from the matching territory. If you want to help please share this post on social media and thanks to all the people who have left a review on the Amazon website.

Interview with Angela Faull.

0:00 -15:03

Order Unvaxxed Soul Today for free delivery before Christmas.

Amazon Ireland: https://www.amazon.ie/dp/B0G2MQT18F

Amazon UK https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0G2MQT18F

Amazon USA https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G2T5DHX8

