“The Bible means a lot to me, but I don’t want to get into specifics.”

— Donald Trump, 2015 on Bloomberg Politics’ program, With All Due Respect.

US President Trump is the most obviously a-spiritual US president I can recall in my life-time—although, Bill Clinton, perhaps, warrants special mention here too. It is an oddity about the man I first noticed in 2017 during his first stint as leader of a western world we thought of as free and mostly championing good but increasingly secular. Looking back, it seemed a refreshing feature of his wildly non-standard software programming rather than a bug or a virus. A contrast to the multitude of political characters and chancers who drape faith and religiosity around their shoulders as just another political weapon at their disposal for use to seduce election-day audiences. Trump didn’t seem to overtly pander to that demographic. Unfortunately, though, I fear now, it is this a-spiritual nature of his that has resulted in his abrupt fall down a dark, deep and ultimately demonic fissure on the patch of political ice-block he’s been tasked to patrol.

I suppose, at the time, I was neutral on Trump’s spiritual neutrality. I was pretty neutral on my own, to be frank. It was eerily miraculous that such a faithless and a-moral person managed to beguile and then completely take-over a political party - US Republicans - who were so heavily bent towards Christian conservative values—well, outwardly at least. In fact, some of his hardest lines of support continue to come from this faith-based segment of the US electorate. He was seen by them as not just a commander-in-chief but in some divine algorithm I do not comprehend as God’s specially selected divine warrior on earth.

The chosen one who didn’t believe.

The Trumpster is rarely given to twenty minute off-cuff the remarks expanding on his spiritual faith and practice. A brief internet search returns few hits on this subject line. But, in 2015, he did sit down with the Christian Broadcasting Network for a conversation and provided an unusual answer to interviewer David Brody on the subject of forgiveness.

Question: “Have you ever asked God for forgiveness?”

Answer: “I am not sure I have. I just go on and try to do a better job from there. I don’t think so. I think if I do something wrong, I think I just try and make it right. I don’t bring God into that picture. I don’t.”

Interesting answer. Especially when considered at present, as he engages in what might fairly be described as a holy war and modern-day crusade. At the dawn of the war in Iran, a little shy of two weeks ago, somewhere between one hundred and fifty and one hundred and sixty five school-girls were killed in either a misguided missile attack or very guided missile attack. Details emerging in the aftermath indicate many of the children were daughters of Iranian army officers and military personnel. It raises a legitimate question as to whether the misguided missiles were, in fact, clear sighted and laser-focused on the correct target. Trump is the backer-in-chief of this unholy expeditionary force so it really matters not a jot if the weaponry involved carried the symbols of the Star Spangled Banner or the Star of David.

Does Trump bring God’s forgiveness into this equation or instead drink again from the cup of self-forgiveness alone?

To follow his own non-theological logic, How can he make the deaths of these young children right without some very heavy duty divine intervention?

The short answer of course is he can’t make this act of violence right in the earthly realm and the specific incident raises many grander issues about Trump the man, not least his total faith in spiritual incuriosity. In specific circumstances like the Iranian school-bombing the demonic mind-launders the spiritually incurious. Seductively selecting words and comforting thought patterns to wash and rinse wanton killing, so as to then present it, freshly tumble-dried, as an act of the angelic and good.

Indeed, the use of the word “killed” or “killing” by media and politics alike infuses the tragedy with language that is a far too consequence-light. Far too neutral. Regardless of whether the guidance system was faulty or not, these girls were murdered. For, when you launch death machines into the air, aimed at a particular geo-location, the intent is to murder and bring death to whoever they happen to eventually fall upon.

The new leader of Iran is the old leader’s son. Apparently, the most evil man in the world, the guy we just murdered, is now replaced—somewhat inconveniently—by the next most evil man in the world. Alas, not much bang for your buck in terms of winning Iranian hearts and minds and a war; never mind all of those spent cruise missiles hailing down from Arabian skies by the thousands.

Media across the globe have attached a puzzling word to Mojtaba Khamenei the recently selected Supreme Leader of Iran, with almost demonic relish. From The New York Post to the inglorious Scottish Sun, every digital headline references Khamenei using the word ‘impotent’. It reeks of something pseudo-sexual.

Now, ten days ago, according to widespread reporting the same man lost his father, wife and daughter via a US/Israeli missile strike on the family compound and narrowly escaped losing his own life, I assume. Yet, for some reason the world at large need reassuring and to be digitally imprinted with a vision of him not as a man thieved of family but as one no longer able to fuck or to procreate. The subliminal messaging is the consideration that the war on the US and Israeli side is being conducted by virile men who can fuck all-night long and launch missiles systems with their collective cocks until the cows come home.

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So, the alleged good guys can fuck. But, inconveniently, I suspect, are impotent to making love or acts of love. This notion and use of impotent terminology only turns on the toxic and deviant within our massed ranks methinks. Sadly, the top of our pyramid schemes in the west are jam-packed with the same. All told, no side of the media or politics equation promoting this war are particularly appetising appirations of virtue, or resonate as spiritually attuned, which is problematic at times of holy war, I would suggest.

When you consider the birth-rate of the US is somewhere between 1.5 and 1.6 and well below a 2.1 replacement rate, the word “ impotent” is a most laughable accusation to hurl in anyone’s direction. The a-spiritual media and politics of the West who voluntarily no longer involve themselves in much traditional fucking or procreating seem to be salivating most over the functioning state of an Iranian man’s penis. Weird. Perhaps, this is where a-spirituality loses itself, revealing not a-spirituality or that dreaded word “humanism” at all but a busy road signposting the way to Demon-ville.

Today, the collective west is assured the war in Iran is won. By a confident, self forgiving Trump and others. Well, if not won, then almost won. Or, if not almost won, nearly lost altogether.

Yesterday, I read news of the Trumpster’s imminent declaration of victory about five minutes after pumping diesel into my car at 2 euro and 12 cents a litre. So, it would seem that my contribution to the winning, almost winning or complete losing of this war—depending on your Youtube feed’s algorithm—is roughly 42c a litre of diesel over the last two weeks. So, I’ve paid approximately twenty euro towards the war effort and the killing of Iranian school children. Perhaps, a theological question then to wonder upon is this:

If I am paying for this war at a Supermac’s petrol pumps here in Tuam does that mean I am a willing participant in it too?

And further, who do I seek redemption from, God or the Trumpster?

Well, a little reflection on the latter question would lead me to surmise that God is a lot more accessible to me on a day-to-day basis than the Trumpster. Granted though, he’s unlikely to be as easily forgiving.

The truth of these times is Iran is merely the latest staging post of a world war that began a number of years ago without anyone informing the general public or too many actually noticing it. A religious, existential war with the a-spiritual and demonic leading the armies. We discover the war-reality gradually in clarifying moments over time. A war with three high and mighty religious traditions at its heart and most likely with religious imposters leading the way. A fight to determine whose version of God and religious practice is the superior one and the single true belief system. So, in the first instance, an existential fight to dominate all the others must take place.

But, let’s finish by asking a question for those of us who think of ourselves as Christians?

Can those Shia Muslim Iranian school-girls be in any other place than the most heavenly one and on the right hand side of God?

I think not. I believe not. I pray not.

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