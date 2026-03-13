The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Seanie
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Great insights Gerry in to a subject that most of us are perplexed. In the battle of the rogue states I'm beginning to have a soft spot for Iran over the bomb an bluster of Israel & Trump's America. Shows how bad things have got. As for Trump and religion the only deity he believes in is himself. There's not an ounce of religion in him. In the Irish peace process they used to talk of the influence of the Irish American lobby. People like Ted Kennedy , Tip O'Neill and many others. As lobbies go the Irish American lobby is in the hapenny place compared to the Jewish / Israeli lobby where they seem to exert political and media influence in every corner of the world. Money talks as they say.

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