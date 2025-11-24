Hi all,

Just a quick note to say thank you.

In one week, Unvaxxed Soul has had a strong start for an independent publication with 200 paperback sales and a handful of e-book purchases. For a book with no machine, publisher or vast social media presence behind it – just the readers of my substack like you – that means a lot. If you’ve already bought it, genuinely: thank you.

If you’ve enjoyed it and would like to help me push it further, there are two simple things that make a huge difference:

Leave a short review on Amazon. Just a couple of honest lines is plenty.

Reviews are faerie dust for an indie book to get visibility on the platform Tell someone. Mention it to a friend or family who night get it the content.

Share the Amazon link or a quote you liked on WhatsApp, Substack Facebook, X, or wherever you spend your online time. Buy the book if you haven’t got round to it yet. Paperback and e-book is available on Amazon (Ireland, UK, US and beyond).

If you were thinking of getting it “at some point”, now is a good one ahead of Christmas. Amazon Ireland Link Amazon UK Link Amazon USA Link

Any of the first two actions has outsized impact for a book like this. There’s no marketing department – it rises (or falls) on word of mouth, curiosity, and the kindness of people who think it might deserves a wider audience.

Thanks for reading, supporting, and generally helping me and this platform for the last four years.

My normal output and cuntishness will resume before the end of the week.

Gerry

Share



