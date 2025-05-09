Regulars will know that John Waters ( johnwaters.substack.com ) has joined me on The Scholar Gypsies Youtube channel. The two of us now run it together and we have plans to increase our output on the channel over the summer. As can be evidenced already by recent interviews with Thomas Sheridan, Dr. Marcus De Brun and Alex Krainer. Along with the podcast series “ Through The Looking Glass “ - which we plan to continue. So, please consider subscribing to the channel if you haven’t already.

The written content will continue apace here. Although, I can sense reading and substack fatigue over the last couple of months have increased and having spoke to a couple of other writers on here, they have been seeing the same. I often hear the call over and over for independent writing and journalism; yet when writers or content producers swim against the tide of reader or wider entrenched positions anger, writing advice and accusations often come flying.

I’ve experienced a little of this over the years especially in recent times and it is always unsettling. But, thankfully, after reflection I come to the same conclusion I always have come to in the past. My independence requires plenty of isolation, the freedom of aloneness, comfort with not always being right, and then an important bit: Very, very occasionally telling readers and others to politely go and fuck themselves. For me, this acts as a necessary moat around the way I interpret the world and it has served me well and hopefully will continue to do so in the future.

In return, you receive what I actually think and what I have discovered. Obviously, if I am off-course too often I will sink and fail. But, then again, if this happens I will entirely deserve it. Much change is afoot, much darkness and light is rising to meet. Scary times and exciting times. This will affect all of us equally and it is important to be ready for it in whatever capacity you have chosen to prepare yourselves for the times ahead. Enough said.

Now, with that glorious sale pitch let me tell you about upgrading your subscription and contributing to my work.

The annual membership to subscribe here to The West’s Awake is 70 euro or 7 euro per month please consider upgrading below if you are a regular reader of my writing and work on Youtube. Every additional paid subscriber or contribution helps!

If subscription payment is made via Revolut I can reduce the annual membership to 60 euro as it avoids fees. If utilizing Revolut method please leave a message on Revolut with your email address and I will upgrade manually or email lynbrook1973@gmail.com with your email address.

Donations can also be made via Revolut to the same number.

My Revolut number is 085 1214347.

If you are having any problems with upgrading via Substack or Revolut please contact me via e-mail on lynbrook1973@gmail.com

A sincere thanks to all who support me.

Go raibh míle maith agaibh,

Gerry.