Hi all,

I am contacting recent lapsed subscribers and free e-mail readers to extend offer the two discounted options to upgrade to paid membership. In addition, all paid subscribers will have access to the release of my first book Unvaxxed Soul: A memoir which tracks the last four years through the prism of my personal experiences of it. The first segment has been released earlier in the week. Annual payments can also be made via Revolut also on the number at the end. Any hidden billionaires out there can upgrade from a paid to foundation level subscription.

I know these e-mails are annoying but as a true full-time independent, they’re the only method of support to help keep the ship afloat. Over time, Substack fatigue inevitably leads to a drop off of a couple of paid subscribers each month. So, a handful of paid subscriptions each month help counteract this. Other ways to support are below. Also if you enjoy the content please like and comment on my pieces.

So, if you value my writing over the last four years please consider upgrading. Thanks very for much for reading.

€55 Annual membership link ( normally €70 )

https://buy.stripe.com/8x27sMbQ52jUaur4uGbZe0e

€5.99 Monthly membership link ( normally €7 )

https://buy.stripe.com/fZu5kEbQ55w61XVd1cbZe0d

ONE OFF METHODS OF SUPPORT BELOW

Revolut article donations: - 085 1214347

Upgrade to a paid monthly or annual Subscription today

Share