Storm Amy hasn’t lived up to the box-office of Storm Éowyn. Despite some cinematic viral clips of road flooding and water swamped car-parks on Salthill promenade in Galway. Someone ought to compose a fifty-year historical of photographs and text tracing the ancestral roots of the collection of Galwegian retards that’ve left cars abandoned in the car-park beside Claude Toft park ahead of a storm. In the modern era, at least five days of weather fear-porn announce the arrival of a sea-swell. On the sunny side, quite of a few of these pollock infested vehicles are probably electric. So, everyone’s a winner, really. I might be repeating this line from Storm Éowyn. Apologies.

This particular area of Galway’s coastline gets so regularly flooded it’s a surprise the county council don’t designate the parking real estate as a swimming pool and charge the public to swim in it during storm season. At any rate, all this tempest excitement provides electronic sustenance for the void reality as RTE cameras and some internet sleuths dispatch smart-phone evidence of impending doom and gloom. Greedily gobbling up the waves and new images of the same Salthill outdoor diving board that survived all the other storms.

Alas, the proliferation of digital imagery rises faster than the tide splashing a little Atlantica Oceanica cologne on to the moistened cheeks of all those deserted wing-mirrors. And with it a new void reality game begins.

“ Ah look, didn’t I tell ye stupid cunts the end of the world is coming “

“ Ah, feck off ya bunch of retards the end of the world isn’t coming at all. It’s just a storm “

Digital war-fare on global topics ensues. A diving board in Salthill the latest pitched battle front. Variations of this void reality game involve the words climate and geo-engineering duking it out for supremacy for a few days. Mass digital hysteria until everyone remembers to re-focus on the long-running Israel and Gaza void reality.

Storm Amy felt like about 500 other days I’ve had the misfortune of experiencing during my life on this island. Is geo-engineering real, yes. The question is how much time do I allocate to worrying about it.

The actual true cause of all or some of these storms in recent years?

I have no idea other than a notion that misery must be walked through. So, last night I put on my Rock Balboa robe and shuffled down to Supermacs and somewhat disappointingly managed to survive the Eye of the Tiger without a punch landed by either side.

A quick side note seeing as I dropped the Israel word into the conversation. Gemma O’Doherty’s substack has caught fire in recent weeks. The prevailing Storm Amy wind has begun moving in her her extreme direction. I detect a massive, on-going internal fight brewing in the US alternative media space on the subject of Israel. In addition, it is somewhat cool and profitable to have a massive opinion on the Middle East in the US of A. I must admit a part of me is kinda secretly happy this good fortune has blown her way as she’s been harping on about the subject matter for most of the last couple of years. But, there’s a but coming.

A key component of the void reality is psyops. Every piece of major news on-line now possesses a psyop component. The very recent Manchester shootings a case in point. One man’s terrorist attack is another one’s psyop.

With the advances in A.I. ( developments you, me and the general public are blissfully unaware of btw ) we are increasingly asked to doubt the veracity of the picture our eyes are hard-wired to tell us. I often wonder what effect this is having on our eyes. For most of humanity’s time on earth our eyes could be relied on to tell our brains the truth. A thought bubble for another day.

Back to psyops. Within minutes of any breaking news story of national or global impact the psyop component is rolled out too. Either a new one to chew the cud on or evidence the breaking event fits in with a set of old psyops. Elements of doubt then abound almost immediately. And everyone gets a fraction more discombobulated than they were before the arrival of Storm Amy or Manchester. It seems a zero sum game. Total losses and gains amount to zero.

When I look at this year as a whole and consider it away from the photographic lens and beeps of my phone a rather different picture emerges. If I break the year into seasons I might say something as follows:

The winter of January brought the felled trees of Storm Éowyn and as a result an abundance of available fallen firewood.

The spring brought late March heat and early thawing and growth in the fields.

The summer saw plenty of rain and sun resulting in very lush growth and crops.

The early Autumn looks to have brought a very decent harvest season on the hedgerows and out foraging in the forests.

The late Autumn has brought Amy. A harbinger, perhaps.

‘Tis almost like nature is trying to prepare and provide for us in advance of something. As if an especially difficult winter is coming hard and fast. That is if we stop parking our cars in waterlogged car-parks to take the time to notice her story.

Now, while on the subject of food and fodder some numbers flashed across my computer screen in the recent past. A curious set of statistics from the Central Statistics Office seems to have flown quite under the media radar. Our national livestock herds are experiencing a little genocide of their own over the last twelve months.

The number of Cattle aged 2 years and over decreased from 812,000 to 741,000 (-8.7%) in the 12 months to June 2025.

The number of Dairy Cows fell by around 36,000 (-2.2%) in the year to June 2025.

Breeding Sheep fell by 71,700 (-2.7%) to 2,613,500 when compared with June 2024.

The number of Breeding Pigs dropped by 16,800 (-11%) to 136,000 in June 2025 when compared with June 2024. click here for CSO stats

The knee-jerk reaction to this news is to immediately jump straight to the legislative onslaught coming from the EU under the guise of our climate commitments. While, this is certainly true and farmers are under a variety of different attacks, I think these figures point to something deeper and even more worrying. The step before the eventual climate step.

Meat is being priced out of our daily consumption. Quality meat is actually becoming too expensive to eat on a daily basis. Real meat, I mean. Not the meat-like substances sold from the refrigerator boxes of Lidl and Aldi supermarket chains. This is no accident methinks. Ah, but I won’t go too far on this theme or I’ll only start my own little void reality game.

When I think back to my youth there was only one day of the week meat wasn’t a guarantee on the dinner table.

Thursday.

The day before the weekly council cheque arrived in the post on a Friday. In the 1980s and 1990s a single income, modest wage family could put five to six quality meat dinners a week on the dinner table from the local butcher with the occasional helping hand of a pig or a lamb killed from the farm. Not so anymore. Pretty high income families don’t seem to be able to afford meat regularly. Indeed, visiting the local butcher is more akin to a luxury indulgence than a bare necessity thanks to our changing work, life and eating balances over the last generation.

The category above I have a special grá for are Cattle aged two and over. The 9% drop in this number, a figure down to 741,000, doesn’t include the cows in the national dairy herd. Because unless I’m greatly mistaken the dairy population of Irish cows was 1.6 or 1.7 million on its own the last time I checked.

No, this number above contains all of the squeezed bull population. Bullocks, in lay-mans terms. Probably non-dairy heifers and cows too but all the bullocks.

Why is this important?

Bullocks are reared specifically for meat production.

Growing up around farming we used to keep and farm a suckler herd. Cows giving birth to calves. The calves would be reared until they’d be ready for weaning off their mothers milk and then at ten or eleven months old sold off at the livestock marts in Tuam or Balla to a different category of farmer. Bull calves had premium value. These lads would be bought by farmers who’d squeeze the old family jewels and fatten them up for fourteen or fifteen months. Then, once a different set of EU grants kicked in and landed in the post-box for this types of animal, the bullocks would be finally sold off to the meat factories. We used to call the farmers engaged in this type of farming finishers.

Finishers applied a fairly intensive feeding process to fatten up the year-old calves so as to get them in pristine condition and weight for sale and the dinner table. It was an art form how talented some farmers were at this type of farming. By the looks of the statistics the finishers are soon to be finished themselves.

While the last few months of a bullock’s life is generally one of the finest food and good wine, their lives are also a timely reminder that the life expectancy of a squeezed bull is far shorter than the shelf life of an unsqueezed one.

Something to bear in mind in the winter ahead, perhaps. Along with the fact of how quickly this country could find itself short of meat.

