Recently, I had the privilege of watching my friend die. Privilege seems an odd word to use. Yet, the only apt one. It captures a teaspoonful of the sacredness involved in bearing witness to a slow, steady expiration. He died well. His hopes for the future kept pumping out through his chest right to the end. Maybe that’s what people mean when they speak about bravery in these circumstances. A refusal to live without hope or to give up on the future. Even when the promise of an endless array of tomorrows dwindles down to a handful. I marvelled at his ability to live with dying while gently preparing his nearest and dearest, as best he could, for his exit to some other pool-hall in the sky. He was seventy-two but lived with divilment and energetic force of a man that consumed the seven and two and embodied them inverted.

I wasn’t going to write about him directly—at least not so soon—but sitting on a back pew in Knock Shrine earlier, and staring up at that big mosaic of the apparition of Mary, I remembered something. I wasn’t sure why I was sitting there to be frank and certain too that my friend was no lover of concreted catholicism.

Enough peace floated by, though, to remember something I noticed in his last weeks but in a different way. He was a little bit afraid he might be forgotten. It seemed a strange fear for such an electric presence. I suppose, in the immediate aftermath, some will recall him with a smile and others with the grin turned upside down. His faults were many—as all of ours are—but it isn’t the hints of the lights and darknesses of his life before I met him that I’ll remember. Rather his will to get to someplace better. Holy institutions had hurted him as a child and this made his climb harder and higher from the get-go. He’d his own way of tuning into God and I enjoyed learning and listening to his views. I’m not inclined to be hyper critical of those who’ve the divining rod already in their hands fishing for a holy well. No matter how it might look or how it might sound.

By a quirk of chance, I saw him an hour before he passed on. His brother was with him playing guitar and singing the songs they both shared and loved to play. I thought he had more time but I suppose we always do don’t we. Leonard Cohen’s “ Sisters of Mercy” was the tune his brother was singing when mo chara gently let go of his grip on this world. As we were chatting about the song on the phone the deep orange of sunset sliced through the back door and back kitchen of the homeplace at an outrageously acute angle. Divinely precise mathematics of story, song and sharing, I thought. Rightly or wrongly. There is material wealth and then heavenly abundance and I can’t imagine that the richest person on this planet could orchestrate such a peaceful serenade from this world to the next. His brother‘s love bathed him and I guess God helped with the rest.

Our last conversation was on the Saturday before the Monday of his death. He was weak but sitting up in the armchair. His words a tired mumble, incoherent in spots, but filled with an insistence to escape. Looking back, I can see he had one foot planted here and the other somewhere else. His eyes still alive and looked into my own for as long as I could hold them. He informed me of a couple of people who would pop into my life at some point in the future and my options for dealing with them. He gave me some advice about how to handle people and situations and myself better. Truth but without his usual, healthy dollops of poetic licence. He was close and we were at the business end of our final conversation which bore similarity in texture and fragrance to our first random encounter three years earlier. In so many ways the world has speeded up but in the particulars of this relationship time seems to have slowed to a walking pace. I asked had Himself been in touch much in the hospice and he said that he had but it was harder to hear him with all the drugs.

After awhile, a pretty care attendant delivered his dinner and then asked if he needed anything else before she left and for once he didn’t even have the strength to ask for her telephone number. I stayed an hour and should have stayed more but I’ll never forget the peace of it for the rest of my life. In a way, I thought the previous five or six weeks was about finding a way to help him on his way out the door. At the end, though, it was he pointing out doors I hadn’t seen and advice about how to open them, or save that, pick the locks. He was a man of many contradictions as I am, yet a guide and teacher too. He was different people to different people. As we all are, I suppose.

When the absurdities of living were all stripped away all that was left was his music. The instruments of his beginnings in this world and childhood abuse had been somehow tuned into weapons for his spiritual salvation. By himself and with the help of his brother too. When I arrived back to his bedroom on the Monday evening Leaba Padraic was empty. Sterile and clean and getting ready for its next arrival. I imagine he left without a second glance with his cheeky grin, chat up lines, yarns, books and guitars. Bruised by some, bruising to others. But more people cared when he exited than when he entered. He made progress here.

A pilgrim’s progress.

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