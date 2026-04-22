The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Ronan Mcgregor's avatar
Ronan Mcgregor
21h

Beautiful, sorry for your loss Gerry

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Seanie's avatar
Seanie
20h

Class piece of writing there Gerry. Stano would appreciate that tribute. R.I.P Stano.

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