It’s a great auld game isn’t it?

Spot the Shill.

Spot the Freemason.

I play it and have played it quite a lot over the last few years. More than most probably. But, It’s a bit like eating a bag of Tayto instead of a feed of spuds, though. Not long-term satisfying. Over five years, playing it, hasn’t helped solve too many glorious mysteries either.

I’ve started playing a new game.

Spot the demonically possessed.

We all have angels and we all have demons. Some days the angels are on top and some days the demons winning.

But, who is winning the overall war?

When the demons are winning you’ll see it in the darkness around and in the eyes and in a general aura of swirling negativity. Whether that someone is yourself or someone else. Don’t assume it is never yourself, a mistake a lot of people make. Especially, don’t assume it because you shout good from the roof-tops all day, every day - that you never do evil.

When the angels are winning you’ll feel it in the opening of the soul.

In addition, you’ll understand shills and freemasonry or whatever your having yourself mister - are on a hiding to nothing. And not worth a jot of your energy or a jot of your personal negativity. Because negativity is their vampiric feed of spuds.

When you notice the demons are consistently winning in someone - you run. You don’t shout, you don’t scream, you just run. Run as far and as fast away from the spiralling negativity trying to encircle you and entrap you as you can.

A simple game with simple rules to follow.

