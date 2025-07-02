The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Somatic Spelunking's avatar
Somatic Spelunking
19h

This gets to the importance of self reflection and shadow work. We're all capable of bad things. Evil is a spiritual force and it'll work through whoever or whatever means it can. Ridding the world or freemasons or whatever other boogymen doesn't truly solve much if there isn't also the inner work to go along with it. If Bill Gates disappears there'll be a new vessel for his evil. Reflecting on our own capacity for evil and overcoming things within ourselves, rather than always only pointing to evil out there, is what will make a difference, as well as not giving these boogymen too much power to begin with, as you've said. This is the spiritual war we keep hearing about. It's not us being perfect and pointing only to evil outside of ourselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The West's Awake
Richard Kelly's avatar
Richard Kelly
19h

I nearly lost this game years ago before I caught on how to play it. Thanks Gerry

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by The West's Awake and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture