I expected a loosely organised Spoil the Vote campaign to tip-toe into high single-digit numbers come election day, but it looks like it’s done considerably better—perhaps touching close to 20% when the counting is finally done and dusted. As the evening progresses, I’d expect the rural counties to dampen down some of the city eruptions. They’re still mighty fond of their vote outside the fifteen-minute cities.

Undoubtedly, the overall effect of the campaign has ensured Catherine Connolly wins in a lopsided landslide. The only question remaining is whether spoiled votes beat the Fine Gael candidate, Heather Humphreys, into third place. If so, it will send a minor earthquake through mainstream political parties like Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

But what does the result specifically mean—if anything?

Well, with a voter turnout a shade under 40% and at least 25% of that number either voting for a non-runner in Jim Gavin or decorating the voting slip with an X and some pent-up anger, it reveals a couple of interesting things.

The veil of pretending we live in a democracy is slipping away fast and into mainstream eyes and ears and hearts. It’s a good result for non-establishment characters like myself, who didn’t vote, but not necessarily deadly for establishment chancers either—unfortunately.

Remember, a heavily left-leaning progressive candidate has just obliterated the Irish presidential field, with less than 30% of the actual electorate deciding the winner. That 30% roughly maps to the numbers of Irish citizens doing quite well in our globally addicted economy. It’s not an exact like for like but not too far removed.

Now, none of this 3-out-10 voted for radical change on the burning topics of the present moment, or for that matter, on any from the last five years. In the aftermath, at least we do have a fair idea of the size of the problem facing the nation—about one-third of the electorate. That’s if we throw a few Jim Gavin votes in alongside establishment votes and pay some back rent for the privilege. So, two-thirds recognise choppy waters are ahead while one third are rigidly hitching their wagons to an idea that more globalism solves every problem. Unfortunately, the one-third control about 95% of the power. Except on days like today. At the time of writing RTE are busying trying to pretend it all didn’t happen.

The Spoil the Vote 20%—or whatever the final percentage number turns out to be—would need to be mindful of one new political fact. In Ireland, it is now easier to get people to vote for no one than get them to vote for someone. Or something.

This will be doubly true in a general election. It is going to be difficult to galvanise this protest vote moving forward. All of the big Spoil the Vote proponents are establishment figures—Declan Ganley, Maria Steen, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibin and David Quinn— to name but a few. New age radicals after supper, perhaps, but day-time age-old believers on the drive to work.

Overall, SpoilTheVote was most definitely successful and a very big winner. The slogan caught the digital imagination, and those behind it deserve credit. All of the above named people were prominent figures during the 2018 abortion referendum, so it is a big day for the bruised pro-life movement too—a win.

The really big number, though, is the 60% of people who stayed at home and locked the door on election day. What are their views, I wonder?

Closer to apathy than anger, I suspect. I’m not sure which is the more dangerous affliction in the present moment. Now, it will be interesting to observe if a new political party emerges from these tectonic plate movements. A conservative leaning force, perhaps. An alien word in Irish political lexicon until mass adoption via public addiction to Twitter, YouTube and Facebook et al. The presidential results gives momentum to building something new in that direction with Maria Steen the obvious and only candidate as leader. However a party means policies and that’s where things get tricky quickly.

In the event of groundswell movement in that political direction, then I am sad to report the ten-grand handbags will need to be returned to the walk-in wardrobe for a whileen. The handbag episode was the type of massive political faux pas you’d never have seen Mary O’Rourke make in the public realm back in the day. It is also not one anyone can afford to make a second time. Steen’s response to the jab of this electronic cattle prod wasn’t great, to say the least:

‘The left don’t love the poor; they just hate the rich’

Note: Our political establishment and supporting media cast have an unerring ability to find the Achilles in an opponent’s stiletto heel—especially when a clear and present danger presents herself to progressive narratives and political agendas. It’s both survival instinct and mark of respect.

One of the features of Spoil the Vote, whether intended or unintended, was the oddity of spoilers taking photographs of their desecrated ballot papers in the polling booth and then posting them online—another example of the digital world infiltrating the physical sanctity of one of our allegedly sacred places, en masse. It’s fun and frivolous on one level but deeply worrying on another.

At any rate, thousands and thousands queued up to snap and digitally enact the moment. Yet, when the widescreen montage of ballots is viewed as one high-altitude snapshot, it paints a picture. An emotional one. A painting that’s part anger, humour, rage, societal issues, frustration, and, unfortunately, a small dollop of psychiatric derangement. Another sign that beneath the Irish surface is a country turbulent, stressed, and inching towards chaotic outpouring rather than a cohesive collective response.

I’ve chosen one publicly posted ballot paper below that captures a little light and a little shadow of today’s moment.

Ah yes, she was only 10.

The girl, interrupted.

Yet, how quickly sexually assaulted children in state care are tossed aside. Glad she got a mention in the polling station. I haven’t heard much from the presidential campaign teams about her. Over the last 36 hours, most moved their camera phones firmly away from Citywest unrest and hurt little girls to mass hysteria about a presidential race . Hmmmm.

But, a hopeful note to end.

Last night, almost unnoticed, there was a small protest of a different nature outside Citywest and its barriered grounds. Gone were the crowds, chaotic scenes, burning Garda van, and most of the Black and Tans working the Garda public order unit overtime shift. Instead, passers-by were treated to a candlelight vigil tracing along the newly installed high fence protecting the entrance to the humongous asylum centre. A quiet protest illuminated by hundreds of slowly burning candles. All lined up against the walls and entrance gates to CityWest. The visual effect was kind of stunning and profound against the backdrop of dark winter’s approach.

All told, a beautiful sight to behold even through the lens of my dastardly laptop screen. You know, the darkness that envelops and pervades this country is a lot more terrified of candles than flaming canisters and flying bottles, I reckon. The true locals and protesters down in Saggart are running another one there on Bank Holiday Monday at 5 p.m., focused on creating a safe environment for mothers and children to attend. As protest chaos and post-presidential panic starts to seep out of our crumbling systems of order and organisation, the personal reaction needs to be quite the opposite, I believe.

If you’re not calm at what is coming then you’re probably not ready for what is coming.

