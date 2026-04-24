As a valued reader of the West’s Awake there are many ways to help my platform. Liking, commenting and sharing posts that resonate is a big help. The algorithms governing substack don’t help writers like me in the way they once did. Encouraging like-minded friends to become free subscribers also helps greatly.

I am an independent writer and publisher who survives via paid memberships and donations to my platform. As you are probably sick of hearing me rattle on about but they do occasionally work!

So, If you are in a position to contribute financially options to do so are below including memberships.

Kind Regards,

Gerry

Revolut contributions to 085 1214347

Buy Me A Coffee Link --> https://buymeacoffee.com/lynbrook19k

1. ANNUAL Membership - 50 euro.

https://buy.stripe.com/eVa03899GfiHbyU9AD

2. MONTHLY membership - 5 euro

https://buy.stripe.com/4gM4gA5rHcYy0TRaT4bZe09

3. FOUNDATION membership - 250 https://buy.stripe.com/14A5kE07n2jU6eb7GSbZe0f

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