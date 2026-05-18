Today’s Interview on the Scholar Gypsies

Siofra O’Donovan is author of Malinski and several other published books. She is also a facilitator of creative writing workshops and a writing mentor for over twenty years. Siofra is a member of the Writers in Schools Poetry Ireland scheme and the Writers in Prisons Arts Council scheme and a member of the Teaching Council of Ireland.

Malinski– a novel of historical fiction about two brothers separated during the Nazi occupation of Poland who meet again after communism falls– returns in a new Audible edition at a moment when its themes feel strikingly contemporary.

The Whale Theatre in Greystones is hosting the launch of the audio edition of Malinski with a Live Performance on May 21st 2026 with Siofra and actor, Gerry Cannon followed by a conversation and Q&A facilitated by Andrea Splendori.

This year, Siofra is the writer-in-residence at the Dorlindon festival—running June to August at the Dorlindon Forest Sanctuary in Co. Wicklow—and is offering Creative Writing Workshops with a difference - mythical, meditative and expressive. Her workshops are not think tanks of criticism, but crucibles of creativity.

Links to Siofra O’Donovan’s work and Booking Details for Malinski.

BOOK HERE for MALINSKI Launch with 20% discount with Promo Code SIO26

https://whaletheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873663404

Siofra’s substack on Myth, Folklore and Peculiar Things:

https://siofra.substack.com/

Dorlindon Forest Sanctuary/ Writer in Residence/ Ancient Music Festival

https://www.dorlindon.com/en/activities/creative-writing-and-storytel

ling/index.php

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