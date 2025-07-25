I try to put a lot of effort to bring you engaging content both written & interview podcasts - monthly 7 euro subscription or 70 euro annual subscription for anyone that can afford that option below.

Readers can make once off contributions to my work - by clicking the link —> Buy the author a coffee. ☕️

Donations also via Revolut to 085 1214347

Today, sees the second instalment of a new series of writing here on the West’s Awake and a collection of articles I’m loosely binding together with a string of baling twine entitled:

“ Global Elites in your Neighbourhood “

I must say, the response to the first article was surprisingly good. Last Friday evening, following up on it, I attended a meeting of about two hundred local people in Monivea, County Galway, all up in arms about the proposed development of a 900 acre solar farm. My story originating from an article published in The Tuam Herald a few weeks ago.

In total, seven elected representatives from across the local political spectrum were in attendance including junior minister for State, Sean Canney. All broadly supportive of the locals, but, at the same time, all kind of intimating there wasn’t much that could be done by the politicans to directly thwart the project. Now, I do believe there is some truth in this but it is also indicative of exactly how impotent local democracy has become over time in Ireland, and of how little control we have over our local environments, land and living spaces.

Despite this qualifier above, I must confess, I didn’t feel altogether hopeless about the chances of success driving away from Monivea that night. One piece of information that came to light at the meeting was quite frightening. Not alone is this part of County Galway fighting a monstrous solar farm project but also another five or six proposed wind-farm projects in various stages of development and the planning process. All greedily salivating over thoughts of thieving our fertile lands, Tadhg.

Anyway, we shall continue with instalment number two.

The Western People & proposed Killala IPAS Centre

The focus with this series remains to spotlight different local newspapers around the country and how they directly or indirectly facilitate the expanse of global interests and agendas in our local towns and villages. This week, we jump to one of the standout local papers in the West of Ireland, the Ballina published, Western People. A publication on the go serving Mayo and hinterland counties since 1883. I’m going to be focusing on two articles from two different weeks to highlight the rapid expanse of International Protection Accommodation Centres, or IPAS centres as we have come to refer to them as in recent years.

One piece is news and the other a column.

The mass, uncontrolled immigration project continues to run a muck across the West of Ireland in 2025 and nowhere is this more pronounced than in Co. Mayo. The July 15th edition of the Western People features a front page article detailing the possible transition of a local pub and restaurant - The Acres - into an emergency accommodation centre or IPAS centre.

“ An estimated 350 people attended a public meeting outside the premises formerly known as The Acres last Wednesday evening and a committee was formed to resist plans to turn the building into an emergency accommodation centre.

The Acres has been purchased by Mark Devaney and Declan Hallinan, who have previously acquired properties around the West and turned them into International Protection Accommodation Centres. These properties include the Old Deanery Holiday cottages in Killala…..“ - Western People, Tuesday, July 15th, 2025

A representative for the local protest group was quoted as follows:

“ The Acres was our last available accommodation option in Killala and there is concern it is going to be used as an IPAS Centre “ - Western People, Tuesday, July 15th, 2025

Now, the second paragraph above, where the purchasers of the property are formally identified, is where local papers frequently do a massive disservice to their readership. They stop investigating and choose to ignore historical context as well.

So, allow me, if I may.

The dynamic duo identified as the new owners of The Acres are directors of nearly a dozen companies between them. Mark Devaney is a hotelier and currently listed as director of seven different companies. Declan Hallinan is the director of four companies. A point to note: Quite a number of these companies have popped into existance over the last three years, and a number of them in 2025, but it is not possible to exactly identify how many are directly involved in the provision IPAS accommodation or IPAS services from CRO filings, but the two men named by the Western People are involved in two companies together. Vela Realty Ltd & Dromaprop Ltd. With Hallinan acting as company director in both and Devaney acting as company secretary.

DROMAPROP LTD

DROMAPROP LTD was incorporated in 2021 and based on an analysis of the most recent government reporting on IPAS payments of more than 20,000 euro, “Purchase Orders over €20K – Q1 2025 and Q4 2024”, DROMAPROP Ltd has received the following payments over 20,000 euro in the last two reporting quarters.

09/01/2025 - DROMAPROP LIMITED - € 481,120.00

27/02/2025 - DROMAPROP LIMITED - € 481,120.00

21/11/224 - DROMAPROP LIMITED - € 559,680.00

17/10/2024 - DROMAPROP LIMITED - € 372,000.00

Quarter 4 2024 Purchase Orders Over 20,000 1.04MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Purchase Orders Over 20k Q1 2025 729KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Vela Realty Ltd.

Vela Realty Ltd was only incorporated on March 5th 2025 and registered with the business description of a company involved in the development of building projects. The Acres in Killala would certainly fall under this broad category umbrella. So, it is probably not a stretch to assume this might be the company vehicle used to purchase the Killala premises at the heart of local anger and fears.

Interestingly, historic local reporting indicates Mark Devaney, purchased the Old Deanery Holiday cottages in Killala, the same ones referenced in The Western People article above, at some point in March 2023 from a Liz Keane. Immediately on purchase, the site seems to have transitioned from holiday cottages into an IPAS accommodation centre. So, local protesters have every reason to worry about the future fate of The Acres. I mention the Old Deanery cottages for context and also for a tragedy associated with them soon after the sale.

Sadly, a month after the acquisition, the former owner, Liz Keane, was found dead near Killala pier by a local angler. A year later, in June 2024, an inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death was conducted and reported on by the Western People. It makes for revelatory reading.

“ The inquest heard that Ms Keane had been the owner of the Old Deanery Cottages, a self-catering accommodation provider in Killala, until its sale to Mark Devaney, a hotelier, in March 2023.

Mr Devaney was not present at the inquest but provided a statement. He told the inquest that he had met with Ms Keane on several occasions and she was aware that the Cottages were to be used to house families who arrived in Ireland as International Protection Applicants (IPAS). It was agreed that Ms Keane would remain involved with the Cottages and help to run the IPAS facility.

- Western People, Friday June 7th, 2024.

The coroner for the inquest into the death of Liz Keane was Dr. Eleanor Fitzgerald. She reached a narrative verdict, stating there was no evidence Liz Keane was pushed into the water or had taken her own life, suggesting she may have slipped into the water instead. A most unfortunate side-story and detail to this overall picture, and into the short history of IPAS accommodation in the town of Killala.

Yet, this inquest did reveal one interesting fact. 50 IPAS applicants were shipped into the eight award winning self-catering cottages a few days before Liz Keane’s untimely death, a fact establishing the precise number of asylum seekers bussed into Killala in early April 2023.

Mr Devaney said he received a call from Ms Keane on April 1, 2023, in which she expressed anxiety over her role. Some 50 IPAS applicants had arrived at the Cottages in the previous days. Mr Devaney told her his colleague, Shane Scott - whom he described as "a hospitality consultant" - would be there to help her run the facility. Witness said Ms Keane was "reassured" by this “ - - Western People, Friday June 7th, 2024.

A curious and up-to-date twist to this tale is that a Shane Scott, referred to by Devaney in his statement to the inquest, is a company director of Levora Ltd, a newly incorporated business. This company incorporated on June 12th, 2025 is listed with a Shane Scott and a Declan Hallinan as two of the directors.

So, this Mr Scott seems to be a hospitality consultant and current director of four companies, to give him his full description. Now linked historically as a colleague of Devaney in the Old Deanery cottages IPAS accommodation from the Keane inquest and latterly named as director of a new company with Declan Hallinan in 2025. Again, to repeat, it is not unreasonable for locals to be apprehensive of where the future direction of the The Acres might be headed to.

The population of Killala, a beautiful coastal village in North Mayo, stood at 587 people after the 2022 census. The filling up of those Old Deanery cottages added 10% to the local population numbers. The Acres in its previous incarnation as a pub, restaurant and hospitality accommodation business possessed fifteen bedrooms. The continued suspension of normal planning requirements for properties utilized as IPAS facilities means the numbers of IPAS resident housed in a location like The Acres could range from 50 to 75, further ballooning the local population and squeezing the concerns, resources and needs of the local population.

As a long-term publisher on this topic line over the last three years, one feature is beginning to trend. The IPAS money racket is concentrating into fewer and fewer hands as the millions in profits earned in the first two years of the IPAS roll-out are now re-invested into the purchase of even more sites to be repurposed as refugee accommodation centres. This is cold, hard business with millions and billions up for grabs. The evolution cannot be happening without the private knowledge, direction and support of government, government agencies and local authorities. Once more we have a local article on an IPAS centre with no commentary from the local politicians.

A feature revealed by instalment one of this series two weeks ago, saw how a French hedge-fund targeted a small group of farmers by dangling the carrot of making 15 to 20 of them wealthy. With promises of generous annual rental agreements for their land so as to house thousands and thousands of solar panels atop their green, lush fields. The IPAS racket is no different in many respects. What we are really observing is the trafficking of economic migrants into Ireland to take their place in our global economy for huge monetary gain for the few and the long-term effect of lower wages and higher rents for the many. The profits on offer to the small concentration of accommodation providers in this sector, though, are much, much greater than in the wind and solar regimes emerging. As can be seen from the numbers provided above.

But how are these developments kept quiet on the ground?

Well, local media play a big role and no-one more so than the local columnist.

Fr. Brendan Hoban, Columnist, The Western People.

A template feature of every local newspaper in Ireland is the pride of place given to local columnists. In this regard, the Western People is no different than any other regional paper with their use and deployment of them. These scribes often discuss topical local issues in their own unique style and sometimes offer up contrarian view-points - all on a weekly basis. Yet, the vast majority of these same columnists have been silent on the transformational destruction of Ireland over the last five years. They have been, more or less, opinion-less or accepting on all of the major issues.

Fr. Brendan Hoban is a prominent member of the local columnists brigade and writes a weekly piece for the Western People. His by-line makes mention of his standing as Local Ireland Columnist of the year for 2024. Top local dog, in other words. This awards scheme is sponsored by the National Lottery. A brief summary of his priestly and literary career reads something as follows:

Fr. Hoban was born in Ballycastle, County Mayo, and ordained for the Diocese of Killala in 1973. He retired from parish duties in 2018 with a final mass as parish priest of Moygownagh, County Mayo in July of that year. Incidentally, Moygownagh is a village about 7 miles from The Acres in Killala.

Though, active priestly duty is in the rear view mirror, Fr. Hoban hasn’t retired from scribbling down a few words each week for the Western People, which is an intriguing ecumenical matter for divine contemplation, if one was of a mind to think about it for awhile. Fr. Hoban’s written output is stellar enough with books including Turbulent Diocese: The Killala Troubles 1798–1848 (2011), Where Do We Go from Here (2013), A Melancholy Truth (2008), and A Touch of the Heart: A Memoir (2002).

All told, you might say, Fr Hoban is steeped in the diocese of Killala both from a spiritual and literary perspective. A man of good standing and reputation. But, curiously, a columnist much silent on the proposed controlled destruction of Killala over the last two weeks. Who knows maybe for the last two years.

The annoying problem with Fr. Hoban’s output this week, which I find difficult to ignore, is that he has plenty of wacky opinions and time to dedicate to the subject of Donald Trump and US comedian Rosie O’Donnell. The twosome are the focus of his meanderings this week.

“ Rosie could become an unlikely American hero because she is of a tiny minority who have called Trump out for what he is and have refused to be part of the growing constituency who, for a variety of motives, are ‘taking the soup’ by attempting to manipulate the shameless Trump for their own purposes “ Western People, Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025

Most of this Trump column follows a kind of primary-school logic on global issues, all the while, spoon feeding the readership with childish confidence, a certainty only the wilfully blind entertain. But, I do like his use of the very Irish phrase “ taking the soup “, and will endeavour to put it to better use for him.

Now, it seems to have escaped Fr. Brendan’s attention, along with the other National Lottery columnists around the country, that no-one glugs down the imaginary soup bowl to exploit the “shameless Trump “ more than manipulative and shameless O’Donnell.

Indeed, this woman is less than a few of months in Ireland and one who has already received far more media attention, both national and local, than the plethora of IPAS centres silently coerced into Mayo over the last three years. O’Donnell may well get fast-tracked Irish citizenship as reward for all of her tireless efforts and Trump shaming. A hobby never likely to go out of fashion in global loving Ireland. In summary, O’Donnell is on message with the globalist agenda in Ireland, hence the media glorification, by extension a sizeable number of locals in Killala are not, and so cue the media soundlessness. Anyway, Fr. Brendan has more non local problems to inform the great and good of Mayo about this week.

“ It is time for Ursula von der Leyen to own this moment in history by refusing to be bullied by a lesser political entity - after all the EU’s population of 449 million dwarfs the USA’s comparable figure of 350 million, and, for example does the figure for Russia at just 146 million “ Western People, Tuesday, July 15th, 2025

Once more, Fr Brendan ignores a very obvious hole in his Junior Cert thesis. President Donald Trump was elected by a majority of those same 350 million people he writes about and Ursula van der Leyen was democratically elected by zero people out of 449 million. Note how the columnist is not calling on our government to act but the unelected leader of the European commission. The whole column is a topsy-turvy sweep of rather juvenile generalisations, cheap shots and attacks.

Another point. One specifically for the columnists union of Ireland

Just because someone is an opponent of Trump doesn’t make that same someone a good person. The democratically mandate-less Van der Leyen’s advocacy for an EU army and a trillion euro taxpayer funded spend on weapons manufacture and a spanking new EU defence industry enrobes her in far-right credentials much superior to the Trumpian agenda. The headline of this overall pile of nonsense is entitled:

“ It’s time the EU stood up to Trump’s bullying “

I guess we won’t be seeing one entitled “ It’s time Mayo people stood up to IPAS bullying “ in publication anytime soon. Unfortunately, all of this non-local engagement is how a country gets quietly destroyed while the traces of its own cataclysmic destruction cannot be found anywhere in print or in the digital archives of local newspapers. Small town Ireland is awash with global agendas tempting the few to “ take the soup “ and drive on their outrageous plans in exchange for buckets filled with temporary gold. Meanwhile, the many just suck up the increasing pressure on housing, wages, ways of life, education, and food-prices.

And if someone slips off the pier in Killala shouldering the weight of all these problems, well, don’t expect to read too much about it in the Western People.

I try to put a lot of effort into bringing engaging content both written & interview podcasts - so please consider the monthly 7 euro subscription or 70 euro annual subscription for anyone those who can afford to support me.

Readers can make once off contributions to my work - by clicking the link —> Buy the author a coffee. ☕️

Donations also can be made via Revolut to 085 1214347

Share