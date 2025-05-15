Before we begin an analysis of the rapidly changing picture of recorded Irish births in the nation, a revealing point to note. The Central Statistics Office are making it more difficult to ascertain the nationality of mothers giving birth in Ireland each quarter.

Each quarter the Central Statistics Office release a report on the vital statistics of the country. Namely, births, deaths and marriages recorded. In previous quarters, the Central Statistic Office would release a number of reports - snapshots of the data - along with the raw statistics. One of these reports used to contain an examination of births data sliced into a view of the numbers based on the nationality of the mother giving birth. In the latest CSO release, Q3 2024, this report or examination of the data no longer is produced. A little more digging into the raw data is required to find this information. On eventual discovery of it, I can say, I understand why the CSO might want to bury the numbers a little.