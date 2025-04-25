The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eoin Clancy's avatar
Eoin Clancy
8d

The protests, the McGrergors, the Dail, the alternative media in Ireland, the awakened all add up to nada as resistance to the war on our country by the Rottenchilds.

Our enemy is in the open and walks amongst us every day and we have neither the will nor the courage to strike him down. Taking an oath won't make our enemy dissappear either.

Like our forefathers, we have to follow their path and deliver a blow to the enemy in more or less the same way they did 109 years ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Abby Wynne's avatar
Abby Wynne
8dEdited

Your call to action is perfect. I did this several years ago in Clare and it changed my life. That’s what it’s about. Pledging our allegiance to God Land and Sky and not to celebrities politicians or media. Calling our power back to us and not being afraid of using it. We the people of Ireland.

Who cares about the venue when Tucker and McGregor are staged? The whole thing was a distraction. And it worked! Where we put our attention is where our power and our energy goes. They don’t deserve it, they never did.

Make a declaration. Bring your attention to the land and to the present moment. Take your power back. It makes you stronger. And them weaker. Nice one Gerry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The West's Awake
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture