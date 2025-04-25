There is much hullabaloo on-line still about the oddity of location chosen for the Tucker Carlson and Conor McGregor interview of last week in the Grand Lodge of Ireland. It is the second most senior Grand Lodge of Freemasons in the world and the oldest in continuous existence, with its earliest recorded meeting dating back to 1725. I did find it all a little GUBU for my liking and it brought into public consciousness a favorite pass-time of private conversation amongst many in the Irish resistance, and mine too. A game called: Spot the ehhh.. long-suffering and…ehhh…easily hood-winked poor devileen occasionally known as a Freemason.

My curiosity is drawn to the fact that the mainstream media refuse to allow the poor auld freemasons to go back into their coffins for their day-time rest and recuperation. In fact, as recently as five minutes ago, I’ve been force fed yet another new angle on this whole sorry saga courtesy of the journal.ie. The freemasons are now launching an investigation into some pop-star allegedly linked to Conor McGregor also booking the hall. The implications seems clear. The media would rather link McGregor to the booking of the venue as opposed to Tucker & Co.

Interesting.

The overall intent seems clear, though. Draw attention away from the message and keep shooting the messenger. Now, outside of Ireland, fortunately, the actual content and substance of McGregor’s interview is being picked up, in depth, by three or four larger independent podcast networks in the United States and UK, tallying with what I suspected and hoped might happen.

However, here at home, we have a mainstream press pushing what seems to be a defence of Freemason interests but is anything but. What they are really doing methinks is subliminally ensuring the name Conor McGregor and the word ‘Freemason’ are consistently and constantly paired together in a sentence, so subconsciously Irish peoples minds will associate them both. A week on from the landmark interview event - this over-bombing of the same line seems significant to me.

But, But, But……….I hear some of you cry. Hold on we’ll get to it.

Now, the alternative voices in Ireland are also very concerned about the location of this event. They seem very, very certain that location matters when it comes to the hosting of events like the McGregor / Tucker interview or other freedom type events. I don’t necessarily disagree but lets open the lens further on this line of thinking then.

But, let’s apply the principle across the board evenly.

Late last year, Eddie Hobbs hosted the “ Peoples Inquiry into Covid” - it was supported with much fan-fare by many well meaning people and with much frenzied support in Irish alternative media land. I only missed it myself due to a prior commitment to investigate dolphin farts on the far-side of Inishbofin.

I think it is fair to say, at six months remove, the inquiry was not a resounding success. The peoples inquiry, for some reason, was filled with a roomful of experts not from Ireland and very light on actual vaccine injured Irish people. But, I suppose, it is better to try these formulaic, business conference type approaches than do nothing at all.

Anywiz, I relay all this boring information to make a point. Here again, a significant resistance event was held at the headquarters of a secret or very secretish society. Namely, the Knights of St Columbanus headquartered in Ely House, on Ely Place in Dublin. Another massively impressive building a stones throw from Dail Eireann. Now this Catholic fraternity are often referred to as the Catholic Freemasons. Not at all dissimilar, in many ways to the Grand Lodge.

Now, I do not recall anyone in mainstream or alternative Ireland casting stones at Eddie and Co. for the choice of location. As horrible and un-resonant as it was.

Peoples Inquiry:

Brochure for Ely House:

Funny thing, when I made this observation between the two photographs above a few months ago the Knights of St. Columbanus had the photograph of the room advertised on their website. I don’t seem to be able to find it any longer. Go figure.

A rather reasonable question to enquire is what is the Irish Freedom movements addiction to Dublin city centre for protests and the headquarter locations of not one but two secretish societies for events?

Both McGregor and Mr. Hobbs ought to have known better, I would say. But, let’s not cast any final judgements just yet, perhaps. Or, if you must, cast it equally across the board.

As an aside, O’Connell Street on protest days has more monitored cameras and plain clothes detectives collecting data than any place on earth. Why not try a massive rally down the country.

A little background of these Catholic Knights of the Irish realm

The Knights of St Columbanus is a Catholic fraternal order founded in Belfast, Ireland, in 1915 by Father James Kearney O'Neill. It was named in honor of Saint Columbanus, an Irish missionary known for his zeal in spreading Christianity. Initially, the order began as a mutual benefit society for working-class Catholics but evolved into a broader fraternal benefit society dedicated to charitable services across Irish communities.

The order emerged as a response to the social and religious challenges faced by Irish Catholics, including discrimination and the need for social justice. It was originally connected to the local conference of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society and sought to defend Catholic rights and promote equality, especially in the context of Protestant discrimination in business and civil service sector.

The Knights of St Columbanus and Freemasonry share several notable similarities, primarily in their organizational structure, rituals, and social functions, though they remain distinct entities with different religious and ideological foundations. Now, both organisations seem to get their knickers in a twist when anyone describes them as secret but certainly secretish seems to be no exaggeration.

Fraternal Organization Structure : Both groups are male-only fraternal organizations with hierarchical structures. The Knights of St Columbanus have local councils across Ireland, grouped into provinces, led by roles such as Grand Knight and Supreme Knight, similar to the lodge and grand lodge system in Freemasonry.

Rituals and Ceremonial Regalia : Both use formal rituals and ceremonies in their meetings. The Knights of St Columbanus wear ceremonial robes symbolizing authority and secrecy, akin to the regalia worn by Freemasons. Members historically identified each other through confidential passwords and distinctive handshakes, a practice common in Freemasonry as well.

Secrecy and Symbolism : The Knights have been described as a secret society, maintaining secrecy about membership and ceremonies, especially in their early years to protect members in a sectarian environment. This secrecy and use of symbolic rituals have led to them being described as a "Catholic equivalent" or counterpart to Freemasonry.

Mutual Aid and Networking : Both provide mutual support and social networking among members. The Knights began as a mutual benefit society for working-class Catholics, helping members economically and socially, similar to the historical role of Freemasonry as a mutual aid society.

Degree System and Initiation : The Knights of St Columbanus have initiation ceremonies and a degree system, comparable to Freemasonry’s multiple degrees. For example, related Catholic orders like the Knights of Columbus have degrees roughly corresponding to Masonic degrees, and the Knights of St Columbanus have a youth division with initiation rites.

Moral and Charitable Objectives: Both promote moral values, charity, and fraternity. The Knights emphasize Catholic social teaching and charity, while Freemasonry promotes ethical development and brotherhood, though without a specific religious affiliation.

But, let’s try and finish this piece on a more positive note.

One of the best new ideas I’ve heard in recent months has come, not surprisingly, out of the mouth of Thomas Sheridan. Specifically, with regard to what he thought Conor McGregor should do rather than focus entirely on the Irish presidency. To paraphrase, he said McGregor ought to make a sacred oath to the land of Ireland or goddess Eriú and embody the spirit of an ancient mythological figure like Cú Chulainn or Fionn Mac Cumhaill.

I was thinking much about this little gemstone most of the week and considered a slight elaboration. What if every one of us picked our own individual mythological, historical, or spiritual landmark site, one local and personal to each of us, and made our own sacred and private oath to protect this land. Or little patch of it that we call home. As for the spirit part: choose an Irish spiritual or mythological person that resonates deeply to us personally.

We could all take part in an idea like this.

And that might be a secret society I’d consider joining myself.

