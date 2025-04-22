The state and media rolled out a new label last week.

Right-sizing.

Right-sizing, no doubt, is one of these focus-group tested words or the fruits of some consultancy or NGO think-tank. Obviously, this isn’t advertised for what it actually is: An attack on the private property of the elderly.

When anything absolutely off-the-wall bonkers farts out of government buildings it is in most instances championed by the fruit ‘n nut cakes in Fine Gael. Rightsizing is no different as we can see from the picture above.

The mainstream media then kicks into action to provide the necessary artillery and air-support by carpet-bombing coverage of the nuttiness across the newspapers and social media landscape.

Before we get rolling one point to note. A relevant one, I think. A key difference between the attempted house and home building boom of today, and the last one which occurred during the Celtic Tiger era, is significant - House and apartment building was predominantly a private enterprise two decades ago but now it has morphed almost entirely into a public-led and often public funded enterprise.

The results have been pretty disastrous as a result. One reason for this, which merits an analysis of its own, is the explosion of house-building regulations that have been adopted into Irish law over the last 20 years. The ancestry of much of this legislation can be traced back thru incessant EU regulation and the arrival of the Green Party into Irish government in 2007. One of the very real side-effects to all this regulation is cost. House and apartment building is no longer meaningfully profitable for most private builders.

In 2006, as per data from Housing Ireland, and the peak production year for houses in the Celtic Tiger era, over 90,000 units were delivered. In 2024, a total of about 30,000 new homes were built in Ireland, representing a 6.7% decrease compared to 2023. I would point out, during this same period, the population of Ireland has increased by about 1.2 - 1.5 million.

Now, just to brush-stroke in the last few details of this big production disaster movie, and bring us right up to date: March 2025 was the lowest month for new build starts since February 2021 with only 723 homes beginning construction and a sharp decline compared to March 2024, when 4,909 homes were commenced. Data provided courtesy of Planning Permissions Ireland and which can be found by clicking here.

In short, government-led house building is a complete catastrophe and getting worse by the month and so to help solve this mess it is the wont of our government, to attack the weakest and most vulnerable in Irish society.

The elderly.

By seducing them out of their private possessions which for most of them is their home or apartment.

A question nobody is asking in this realm is the following one:

Where did the Irish government get the statistics for their “ right-sizing” schemes?

Well, the answer to that, I believe, is Question 5 in the Household section of the 2022 census. See Below.

Household Question 5:

How many rooms do you have for use only by your household?

Do NOT count bathrooms, toilets, kitchenettes, utility rooms, consulting rooms, offices, shops, halls, landings or rooms that can only be used for storage such as cupboards.

Do count all other rooms such as kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, studies and conservatories you can sit in.

If two rooms have been converted into one, count them as one room.

Fill in the Number of rooms in the box provided on the census form.

Fill in Of which are bedrooms in the box provided on the census form.

When Question 5 on the 2022 Census is tallied with Question 2 on the 2022 census almost all of the necessary data required for rightsizing has been gathered and is available. Unfortunately, this data has been provided by the very people now being targeted by virtue of their participation in the Census of April 2022.

Household Question 2. Does your household own or rent your accommodation?

Mark one box only. Please note that the following options 1 to 4 have fill in boxes on the census form.

1 Own with mortgage or loan

2 Own outright

3 Rent

4 Live here rent free

Rightsizing Initiatives in the works

South Dublin County Council (SDCC) Rightsizing Scheme

South Dublin provides rightsizing opportunities primarily for people aged 55 and older. They allocate age-friendly homes through a housing list, transfers from existing tenants, or a community list for private homeowners.

This council planned to deliver roughly 600 new age-friendly homes from 2022 to 2026 in various developments, such as Templeogue Village, and Tallaght. Not sure, how many of these units have been delivered but the year of launch ties to the year of Census. Benefits include energy-efficient homes, reduced maintenance, no local property tax, and support with moving. Private homeowners can sell their homes to the council at a discount or contribute financially from sale proceeds to qualify for rightsizing housing. Link to current plans here

Cork City Council Rightsizing Scheme

Cork City Council offers a slightly different right-sizing scheme for people aged 60 and over, including both council tenants and private homeowners. Private homeowners can sell their homes at a reduced market value to the council and receive tenancy in age-friendly housing. So an elderly person goes from owner to tenant. Click here for more details.

Irish National Policy

This new concept of rightsizing has evolved from "downsizing" and is now a recognized part of Ireland’s Housing for All strategy. We know this because the Irish Times tell us so and we can adjudge that they are super pumped about it because the article advertising the initiative isn’t behind a paywall.

I guess, perhaps, someone else might be paying for it…..

I think, maybe, our government requires right-sizing and not the elderly in our towns, villages, cities.

Just a thought.

