Richie Allen is an Irish journalist and broadcaster best known for The Richie Allen Show, a UK-based independent news and talk radio programme broadcast from his home in Salford. His career began in local radio in Waterford before moving to news and current affairs production across the water in the UK.

Branding himself as the “BBG” (Big Baldy Gammon, I think!), he hosts long-form interviews on politics, health, civil liberties and media censorship, positioning the show as a platform for voices ignored or suppressed by mainstream outlets in Ireland and the UK.

Today, Richie joins me on the Scholar Gyspies to talk:

Enoch Burke

His recent arrest

9/11 reporting

Brexit & Immigration

Local and Independent radio broadcasting.

Unvaxxed Soul

