Well I was the one who showed you the sky,

But you brought it down, down to my thighs.

Sadly believed every word

I didn't mean about loving darkness

- Easy to Love, The Jezebels.

I guess I was thirteen when I heard the banshee’s call. An unmistakable shriek that stopped me in my tracks ten yards away from a bedroom window left off the latch. A sound that pierced my senses with a chill fear. The cry came from the general direction of a derelict landlord’s house maybe half mile away. It was late, the witching hour perhaps, and I was returning from one of my semi-frequent nocturnal escapades around the neighbouring fields—exhausted and ready for sleep.

The following day my grandmother died. The link between the two events is still undeniable in my mind. I’m not sure if I’ve referenced this episode before or not. Guilt would be the wrong word to describe my internal wiring in the immediate aftermath—eventhough I shouldn’t have been out exploring the darkness of my locality after midnight. So, unease—yes, shame—more than a little. Respect though, is the precise word I’m looking for here. Respect for spirits of the night is the best way of framing my feelings then and remembrance now. The O’Neill surname is particularly susceptible to banshees but it has been to date a one-time encounter and hopefully a final one. Maybe that’s when I learned the true nature of respect. Respect is something taken not freely given. Sometimes ripped from the centre of your teenage chest and with it taking a little piece of your heart. Darkness has a price and sometimes you’re not the one to pay the fee.

I tend to start pieces like this in the shadows of the night and write myself into the brightness of the morning or the arrival of the birds and dawn chorus. I’m usually in a more tender or frazzled spot than I am tonight. The trigger, though, is the same. A new song or a forgotten one finds me and tunes my wild thoughts and nervous system into an easy rhythm of typing. I’ve been sleeping regularly enough recently but I won’t lie, I fucking love it when this type of thing hypnotises me into action.

There it is now, she enters the room.

It guts like a fish to see how she's grown.

Saw me go blind, step out of line,

You know I can't help myself.

When you get your groove on I go blind.

- Easy to Love, The Jezebels

I can’t remember a new year beginning with such peaceful weather. Day and night. For five days the sun and moon seem determined to impress and challenge each other with their unique but different radiances. The mornings are cool, crisp and chic, the nights hauntingly beautiful and milky mysterious. While the outer world begins the year in an all too familiar ugliness and artificiality, nature seems ready to work over-time to get its groove on and make us go blind to material slavery.

I feel the year ahead will be one where the potential for black nights and a few grey days too will be plentiful. No doubt, these will need to be respected and processed quickly, but not feared too deeply. The almost unnatural naturalness to the first five days of the year seem an opportunity to observe how the magnificent lights and winter darknesses of nature are dancing in harmony together. A reminder to integrate both in the inner world. These mighty shadows and lights we all possess. Sitting here I am reminded of an old Irish turn of phrase we used regularly once upon a time but not so much anymore.

“ Sure, isn’t there great nature in that young lady ( or lad ) altogether “

The application of the compliment was usually accompanied with a sense of wonder. Sometimes this nature pierces the defences in a similiar but opposite manner to the banshee’s mournful wail. Much more powerful and positive than fear—this observed beauty of being in someone is vibrationally soothing. It disarms our manufactured armoury. That’s the thing about Nature—internal and external—it can take your bloody breath away and is easy to love.

Should be a goal for all of humanity this year—each doing our part to create a world that’s easier to love.

Hope some of you enjoy the song.

