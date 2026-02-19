Revolut Donations to: 085 1214347

In November 2019, then BBC broadcaster Emily Maitlis sat across from His Royal Highness Prince Andrew for an interview about his ties to one Jeffrey Epstein. Fifty minutes and millions of views later, her gentle, probing inquisition relieved the late Queen’s favorite son of all the fairy-tale royal titles clenched tightly within in his fist. It was the beginning of the end for Prince Andrew, and today, all of the King’s horses and all of the King’s men will not be able to put Prince Humpty back together again. His cancer will be removed once and for all to try and protect the dysfunctional body-royal. Interesting times.

After the 2019 interrogation Andrew was no longer free to be referred to as the Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh and a whole bunch more. A small price to pay for his alleged crimes some might say. It was a day when fantasy reality as embodied by the British royal court brushed shoulders with a little real world retribution. A rap on the knuckles. However, a fuse was lit on that winter’s evening that is now ready to fully explode. An explosion unlikely to be contained within the confines of Buckingham Palace.

Earlier today, the title-less Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on the morning of his 66th birthday by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office. A curious charge and one not accompanied by any others as far as I can see—so far. No doubt, the choice of date to carry out his arrest was done with a little symbolism thrown in for good measure. To what end—who knows.

Misconduct in public office is a common law crime in British law that theoretically can carry a maximum prison sentence of life imprisonment. In the UK legal system, misconduct in public office arises from law developed through judicial rulings over centuries and time as opposed to law enacted through parliament and lawmakers. It feels a significant detail but of exactly what importance I’m not quite sure.

When UK courts repeatedly recognise certain conduct as criminal, that behavioural pattern becomes a common-law offence. As a judge-made offence rather than a statutory one, it has no defined maximum penalty set by Parliament, though actual custodial sentences on this charge usually range from a few months to several years depending on the severity of the case. Prince Andrew’s offences seems rather severe indeed, I would say. Yet, he isn’t being charged with any of the specific crimes of which he has been accused in the media at large. But then again, based on the actual charge levelled against him we can ponder aloud on a question or two.

Why didn’t Thames Valley police come knocking on his door in November 2019 after the Maitlis interview with an arrest warrant for misconduct in public office?

Have the facts and evidence available in his case materially changed in the intervening six years?

The only thing to really alter is the arrival of more publicity arising from further Epstein file releases and a couple of additional photos of Prince Andrew in very compromising positions. The Thames Valley Police had more than enough evidence to arrest him on this charge six years ago. Recent Epstein releases merely colour in the canvas a little and paint his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, in much the same category of deviant as himself.

In yesterday’s piece, I referred to how difficult it is to write about any major breaking story of public interest without having to absorb more than one greater reality at the same time. This morning’s arrest of Prince Andrew is a classic example of what I am trying to talk about here. In the breaking news moment, as information and details are released, gathered and presented by all types of media people at breakneck speed the boring journalistic reality of: who, when, what, where, why and how is entertained for a short time. Long enough until sufficient material is accumulated to push the story into one of the pre-existing and larger narratives at play in the world. The authorities aid this by indulging in a little arrest symbolism.

The symbolism of executing Prince Andrew’s arrest on his 66th birthday hints at combatants from another darker world communicating with each other in secret code. The intended recipients of this message may not be just the Royal family but perhaps a nod to the forces that produce the Prince Andrew’s of the world. A warning. Not a warning to stop but perhaps a signal to stop getting caught so embarrassingly. In this reality Andrew is a sacrificial lamb that neither side particularly wanted to cough up but must.

I would find it highly unlikely that the choice of the arrest date to coincide with Prince Andrew’s birthday was mere happenstance. In numerological terms 6 is sometimes linked to material wealth, power, and responsibility. Thought of in this way, Prince Andrew’s arrest relates to his obvious past abuses of power, young girls and women and public office, so the double 6 could be read as amplified karmic reckoning in the realm of authority. Or not.

In the aftermath of the September 2025 murder of US Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk the same symbolic numeric detail was dropped into the early news coverage.

Mr Robinson was taken into custody last night, about 33 hours after Mr Kirk's murder, FBI Director Kash Patel said at the press conference. - RTE News website, Friday, 12 Sep 2025.

Smoke and mirrors?

At any rate, in a day or two, inhabitants of these other long running realities will string together today’s pearls and add them to an existing necklace and off we’ll go to the races once more. The inconvenient problem, though, is these alternative realities and rabbit-holes are on the right path more often than they are on wrong one.

