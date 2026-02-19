The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seanie's avatar
Seanie
21h

Great article Gerry. How the mighty are falling. Yet ar the same time not a single arrest in the US since the release of the Epstein files and the US authorities have been sitting on those files for years. Media coverage in UK a massive factor in this arrest especially in an era of 24 hr news channels which eats up the juicy stories over the boring cost of living crisis. The outrage is justified over Epstein files but u wonder is it a bit hypocritical when you think in Ireland and UK and round the world you have brothels in every town in the country where women & girls are often abused every day of the week.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The West's Awake
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
21h

Great analysisGerry !

During that interview Andrew famously said he doesn't sweat, well he's sweating now !

Reply
Share
1 reply by The West's Awake
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerry O'Neill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture