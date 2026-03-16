Pearls of Wisdom

Pearl Finn is well known and loved Vedic astrologist living in Salthill beside Galway city. She is the second eldest of eleven children who was born and grew up in the family pub business in Aughrim, County Galway. Pearl kindly opened the doors of her home to me for a wide-ranging conversation.

We spoke on a wide array of subjects - from the inner journey we are all on in our own unique way, the Vedic tradition, the importance of our native tongue, addiction issues we have both faced and face, right up to more contemporary subjects like an examination of Jeffrey Epstein’s birth-chart which Pearl takes us through in the second hour! - Anyway, I hope you enjoy our conversation as much as I did.

About Pearl:



Vedic Astrology Galway ​on https://www.pearlsofwisdomireland.com

“ Many years ago I started a long struggle to attain peace of mind when I took refuge in a 12-step programme where it was recommended for those in the grip of despair and lack of faith to recite the Serenity Prayer. In more recent times I have discovered that this isn’t just a prayer but also a lesson on how to use our Inner Solar System to understand the motivations in our lives “



​ SERENITY PRAYER

GOD GRANT ME THE SERENITY



TO ACCEPT THE THINGS I CANNOT CHANGE



COURAGE TO CHANGE THE THING I CAN



AND THE WISDOM TO KNOW THE DIFFERENCE

HOW TO SUPPORT THE WEST’S AWAKE

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