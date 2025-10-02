I wanted to give the Green Mile its proper due. Sitting here now warming my feet against an orangey flame I can feel the protective warmth of her recent embrace of me. With a little distance my mind’s eye adds depth and texture to the picture canvas. A palette knife etching deep colours of autumn into those late summer months. A time so long and so short too.

I can see the stream both to the left of me in daylight and then again to the right of me in some moonlight. I can make out the outline of my grey jacket, hoodie and headphones. The view and aspect is from behind as the back of my hooded head bobs up and down and all around as I shuffle quietly along the grassy way. Scanning the contours of the landscape and livestock while at all times radaring my proximity to the safe harbour of the concrete bench and some rest if needed. A hammock of thoughtlessness in a sea of busy thoughts.

Like all bubbles the green mile’s burst. The ending as unexpected and sudden as the arrival but the memories linger and luxuriate now. Smoking the peat-sod air with a hint of earthy fragrance. I smile at my recent self and give him the big salute from a fireside chair. An old dog insisting on the hard road. His furrowed brow oblivious to the silent pleasure and healing his solitary portrait provides me tonight. The overall picture takes me back in time and then back some more.

I have a fondness for remembering what it felt like to be young. Not because I long for youth but so I can recapture what it felt like to be Irish in those times. Ireland was everywhere and obvious in a way it is not today. You kinda have to go looking for it. Back then, the table had a block of butter and soda bread ever present and a twenty kilo bag of spuds in the corner of the kitchen. They’re all gone now and we lost something more than a staple diet with their disappearance. Little losses mounted on top of one another over time.

One of the lessons I learned as a football-mad youngster was about the art of losing and then much later winning. As a teenager we seemed to lose underage county finals every single fucking year. League and championship. As a group we kinda developed an almost artistic and acrobatic flair for losing county finals. Under 14, under 16, and under 18.

Then, after years of losing and heartbreak out of nowhere with little or no expectation we won an under 21 county final. The average age of the lot of us was 19 years old. So about twelve or thirteen of the team were young enough to play on for another two years and more. This fact had the effect of lightening the pressure. There would be other opportunities.

Afterwards, during the initial burst of celebrations in the dressing room an emotional throbbing of all those lost finals washed slowly through my veins along with the joys and ecstasy of victory. It was a surprise to find old pain was a huge part of the new prize. The fallen tears and sleepless nights of suffering now tasted liked the finest and sweetest of wines. A sensation in my bones that victory would’ve been less without the old failures.

When you lose a lot in football or I suppose in life a curious thing can begin to develop in the psyche. You start becoming more consumed about avoiding the pain of losing than obsessed by chasing the thrill and hopes of winning. Losing hurts too much. Subconsciously you try to inoculate and prepare yourself in advance for the suffocation of a future loss which unfortunately almost always guarantees you’ll never see true success. Opening the hurt locker is the shortest path to victory although its not a straight road paved in rose petals.

As I sit here thinking and typing about my six or seven weeks walking and writing on the green mile a new realisation emerges. I didn’t realise how happy I was going through it all.

Until tonight.

