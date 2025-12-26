One Enchanted Moment - A short story reading for Christmas.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript612One Enchanted Moment - A short story reading for Christmas.The West's AwakeDec 26, 2025612ShareTranscriptOne Enchanted Moment - A short story reading for Christmas.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe West's AwakeIrish Writer. Irish Writer. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeThe West's AwakeRecent EpisodesMy Interview on Mid-West Radio on my book Unvaxxed SoulDec 3 • The West's AwakeWhat's happening, What to do and where to go.Sep 23, 2024 • The West's AwakeFULL Scholar Gypsies Event in Tuam ( parts 1, 2, & 3) - May 14, 2024 • The West's AwakeAudio note for West's Awake readersApr 24, 2024 • The West's AwakeWhen did the Bullying Start? " The day I revealed I was unvaccinated " - A Nurse in a community hospital tells her story.Dec 1, 2021 • The West's AwakeTuesday Interview: Social Care professional - People with intellectual disabilities are segregated and discriminated in an Irish educational…Nov 23, 2021 • The West's AwakeMonday Interview: HSE Clinical Nurse Manager Slams HSE over blatant disregard of " informed consent " of mental health patients in Vaccine…Nov 8, 2021 • The West's Awake