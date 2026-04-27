I’m not much in the mood to fight with the world. The sun shines and the birds swing by—high and low to say hello. The daisies grow and camp out around the apple-tree. He is twenty-two turning twenty-three soon—the same as the apple-tree. I sit down to join them for a while.

I see the branches pruned last year, or the year before that, sprouting hopeful new limbs. Their flowers blossom pink and white and face up to the sky. I consider if they’re strong enough to hold the weight of an apple this year. Or a harvest of them. My dreams say they will. The older barks and branches mingle with the new twigs. An apple-tree is both old and young at once and my arms and legs feel much the same.

In the light breeze, the sun shines some more. The shadows of growing grass fall over the white page, filling in the gaps where words fail me.

Is it so bad to lie in peace and gulp it in without guilt?

Soon, the farmers will call for a drop of rain. Forgetting rain can fall in swimming pools too. The belly of the bog squeezes long, damp rolls out onto the weathered, heathered banks. The bogs will be full and emptied this year, I suspect. When rain returns the turf will towel itself dry in the breeze, nonetheless. I imagine winter fires devouring these blackened sods like tasty plates of cocktail sausages.

I hide on old mountain paths and slow only for wild horses grazing on the margins of this world and the next. The odd fox darts across the road before the oncoming headlights make light of him.

Invisible birds sing loudly.

Everywhere.

Drunk on the stale porter of last week’s rain.

There isn’t much to do but breathe in the new air quietly. And exhale again into the moonlit nights. When the moon scribbles a word or two of serenity across cloudy gasps. The breeze coughs away old worries and a new dawn blossoms again. I could be twenty-two or twenty-three again.

Still dreaming of apples.

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