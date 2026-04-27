The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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melanie's avatar
melanie
13h

So beautifully written, thank you for sharing your gift with the world Gerry

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
13h

Nice Gerry !

Apples glow on the apple tree,

A young man laughs in summer's free.

He climbed once high in softer days-

Now memory lingers in the grass.

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