The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The West's Awake's avatar
The West's Awake
7h

Typo. fixed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Seanie's avatar
Seanie
6h

Not sure about that Gerry especially relating to Trump. If they had anything on Trump re Epstein the MSM, FBI, CIA. Dems would be on it years ago , like 2016 & 24 campaigns. Epstein files will be like JFK files. Damp squib.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The West's Awake and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture