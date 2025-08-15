A twenty-eight year old is blowing up on Rumble. And everywhere else too.

Nicholas J. Fuentes. Remember the name.

Whip-smart, and banned from all the fashionable digital places. He goes down the rabbit-holes where few high profile US political commentators dare to burrow.

Currently, and in no particular order he’s battling publicly with Tucker Carlson, JD Vance, Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk & Elon Musk.

Attacking them hard.

An American First vs all the Neo-con, globalists, on the right, right ?

Credibility chips stack up.

Hmm. Maybe.

Steve Bannon has sixteen hours of Epstein tapes squirreled away. It’s an odd oversight for a rabbit-hole burrower. But he’s young and precocious, so perhaps that’s all it is.

But, who’s not in the news feeds this week?

Jeffrey Edward Epstein.

Funny that, coz Nicholas J. should know Jeffrey E. is the key that unlocks all the rabbit-holes.

Watching this one with interest.

Well, mild interest.

