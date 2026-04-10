The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Seanie's avatar
Seanie
5h

Well said Gerry, 100% agree. In many ways this fuel protest is a bit of a culture war of who runs Ireland. It might be too much to hope for but I'm hoping the unspun farmers and hauliers and contractors are victorious over the despicable political elites who have the gall to cry crocodile tears over missed hospital appointments when the very same people presided over the catastrophe that was covid where all medical appointments were cancelled with the stroke of a pen.

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Áine Fortune's avatar
Áine Fortune
6h

This is brilliant Gerry and spot on - very balanced and captures the moment. As one of those degreed individuals who has been known occasionally to don dungarees (though not for work purposes, I should say, to be completely transparent), I am entirely on the side of those who have taken a stand. May it be the marker of a new era where people and not politics or profit, come first 🤞

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