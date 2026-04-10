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The scene from the N17 plaza and twenty-four hour filling station in Tuam last night resembled a crime scene. Reams of yellow and black plastic tape fluttered in the wind and circled around the station’s ten or twelve pumps. The eerie vista more akin to a place marked out as a murder site awaiting forensic examination than a refuelling station. The message was clear, if a little haunting too: No fuel available to night-time traffic in a town of ten thousand people. Or, to anyone cruising around looking to lob a few litres of patriotism into a Volkswagen Passat from an unprotected green diesel pump. The night was cold and damp and a few cars edged around the forecourt at 1am in search of fuel.

Another station down, I thought.

At last count the number of petrol stations running on empty stands at one hundred with the rest set to close by the end of the weekend. Yesterday, a quick tour of Limerick, rural Tipperary and the port at Foynes revealed both sides of the fuel equation. In Foynes, quietly determined groups of fuel protestors blocked the road to the port. Men populated from the unsexy industries and sectors of Ireland that rarely hit the headlines, but who ultimately keep the nation watered, fed, fuelled and royally dressed in our globally sourced finery. All were calm and not for the turning. Certain of the necessity of their cause, good-humoured and operating in general co-operation with the local Garda Siochana monitoring the situation. The infrastructure of the protest was solid and not likely to be easily broken by an invasion of army or public order units.

Elsewhere, as day moved towards evening, the forecourt queues lengthened everywhere but significantly the overall mood of the waiting crowds was supportive towards the protests. A fuel protest that began on Tuesday with a rag-taggle of tractors, buses and trucks dispatched to various arterial points on the Irish road network and to Irish ports threatens now, four days later, to grind the economy to a halt. Early in the week, most were only idly curious about this band of mechanical brothers, mildly interested to observe how the state and political authorities would stonewall their concerns and reverse them back to their farms, truck yards, and private bus depots in failure.

Now, though, everyone is invested and fully locked on to the developments and outcome of the fuel protests cause.

No mean feat.

Fatally, the response of out-of-touch elite ministers and media was one of immediate derision. A derision thinly veiled and barely concealed behind camera smiles filled with teeth promising menace and threat to all who dared to defy them. Again, early in the week, they pontificated with confident swagger and sinister snigger while the media lapped it up and pumped out stories about missed hospital appointments and people dying. Their general gait indicating a belief that the silent majority would side with Official Ireland and remain silent—as they always do.

“The protests at the moment are wrong. To prevent mobility, to prevent people from accessing livelihoods, medical appointments, disrupting day-to-day activities in the manner that has happened, is wrong and is a wrong form of protest. “There’s no justification whatsoever for blockading fuel depots.” Micheal Martin, Taoiseach speaking to reporters early in the week.

Yet, by Friday, as petrol station after petrol station ran out of oily juice, nobody’s sniggering now. Steely determination and defiance has forced this government to the negotiating table. A potentially disingenuous negotiating table but a counter top with a smattering of chairs and voices nonetheless.

Official Negotiations

Talks began today ( Friday ) in government buildings between government, represented by Ministers Darragh O’ Brien, Martin Hedyon, Sean Canney and Timmy Dooley and the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) and other recognised groups. Crucially, many representatives of the front-line fuel protestors have been left on the side-lines and outside the official negotiations. Fuel protest leaders like Kildare farmer, John Dallon, who mainstream media were happy to platform but who negotiators refused to allow sit down at the table.

The government tactics seem crystal clear. Negotiate with official bodies they largely informally control but who are not at all centrally involved in organising the fuel protests. Then, come to a watered-down deal—some might say bribe—with these groups. In the hope this will ramp up pressure on protestors and essentially isolate them from public support and organisations many of them are probably members of.

Late Friday, Garda Commissioner, Justin Kelly, ordered every Garda in the country to report for duty for the next three days to police the ongoing fuel protests and blockades. The order is described as an “exceptional event” within An Garda Síochána, and one which has rarely if ever been used before. It’s a decision likely to create tension and flash-points over the weekend.

The Friday showdown at government buildings achieves another goal for Official Ireland. It’s best to have Ireland’s 3 million workers mull over these negotiations over the weekend. When the buried cost these protests and barren petrol stations are having on the nation’s leisure activities springs to obviousness, as opposed to chewing the cud on the same problem while backed up in traffic during the working week. When thoughts may wander to exactly how much the government are over-charging them in hidden fuel taxation for the honour of labouring away in Ireland Inc. Anger might bubble to the surface and explode into their consciousness in such circumstances.

However, support is beginning to expand for the fuel protestors from some helpful and related industries too. Head of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Association, speaking on behalf of a huge segment of the Irish fishing industry relayed the following statement on the fuel protests to this substack earlier this afternoon.

“ Irish South and West Fish Producers Association are concerned by the recent announcement by our government that they will escalate their reaction to the fuel protests by introducing a version of martial law. We believe that people should be entitled to protest regardless of the inconvenience that gives to the public.

And the reason for this is that our businesses are not viable and we will have to cease, and our members from the smallest to the largest have invested decades of their life and huge sums of money to get into the industry and keep re-investing. They were asked during Covid to set aside their fears to make sure food was supplied to Europe.

Yet, we see the comments where we need the exorbitant taxes foisted on fuel to pay for retro-fitting of houses around the country-side. I know heat and warmth and shelter is important but also is food and without a viable industry we will have no food “

So the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Divide and conquer is order of the day for the government. Hold the line the clarion call for the protesters.

What Should Happen Next?

In essence, a nation watches as a twist to the old Emperor Has No Clothes tale plays out—Irish style. The Taoiseach’s toxic and condescending language have no diesel in the tank to take him anywhere. It’ll be interesting to see what develops from here as from this perch—at seven o’clock on Friday evening—the fuel protestors have a full-choke strangle hold on Official Ireland and everyone knows it. Whether anyone admits this publicly or just concedes it privately atop a plush chamber-pot in a Leinster house wash-room is a moot point. Advantage protesters rules still.

Those involved in competitive sports instinctively understand that the follow on chess move from a choke-hold is a precisely aimed kick to the balls. The weekend will decide the momentum and it is vital, even with doubts pertaining to some of the groups and people central to the apparent success of these protests, that the silent majority dig in their heels and offer support. Support means inconvenience, fuel shortages and listening to a whole pile of howling from global Ireland on our digital devices.

If this steadfastness occurs then, day by day, it will be the politicians slowly isolated and stripped of already miniscule support. Currently, media narratives demonising the actions of the fuel protestors are not working as the majority lean into the shortages and away from the lies of an incompetent government. A motley crew pandering first and always to the needs of a gargantuan non-Irish multinational class and lapping up instruction from stakeholders who reside in Brussels and Washington and not the worker bees standing outside Whitegate, Foynes or Dublin Port.

On February 28th a far-away war of choice began thousands of miles away from these shores threatening the global supply of oil and gas. Prices shot up and our political class focused abroad rather than at home. Pontificating on matters they have no control over and admonishing people who have little regard for their words or opinions. Even as crisis and anger promises to swallow them whole at home they blather their confident foolishness on matters abroad.

“ Yesterday I spoke with Lebanon’s FM Youssef Raggi I am appalled by Israel’s brutal attacks across Lebanon, with over 200 dead. These attacks are unacceptable and must stop. A ceasefire must be upheld by all parties and extended to Lebanon. “

Minister for Defence, Helen McEntee TD on X. April 10th 2026.

Two reports and a potential solution

In 2024, the Central Statistics Office, produced a report that showed for those aged 25-64 years in Ireland, more than half (56%) had attained a third level education or higher. This was and is seen as progress and evidence of Irish success. A modern education system tuned to the appetites of western civilisation and global economics.

However, down in Foynes port yesterday, twenty miles west of Limerick city, a different type of Irish appeared. But one plucked from the same age profile as the CSO report. They were making their presence felt in no uncertain terms. Almost exclusively men and all huddled in groups blockading the road leading to the port. These are the important foot soldiers keeping the academic architecture and careers of the global Irish economy running smoothly. As GDP graphs have zoomed vertically over the last fifteen years these men’s worth to the nation has been simultaneously devalued.

All told, about fifty to eighty of them and their heavy duty vehicles and machinery let PHD Ireland know exactly how powerful, intelligent and valuable they are to our nation. Guys who put the seeds in the ground, cattle on the fields, food in the trucks and pluck fish from the seas. All the while, delivering goods, people and services to the retail units, hospitals, schools and plush supermarkets.

Official Ireland kinda hates this vital, virile and valuable Unofficial Ireland still exists. The reason for this is simple. They perform a function Official Ireland can’t live without. They get rich from exploiting it, though.

Unfortunately, masters educated Ireland who know the price of everything and the value of nothing have met a group educated by land, sea, road and the callouses on their hands. Mostly dungaree-ed and un-degreed. Who know the value everything, not least themselves and where their place in the real Irish food-chain actually stands.

One solution to the fuel protest is simple enough and easy to implement. Suspend all excise duty on all fuel for a trial period of three months. This kind of idea brings roars of psychotic insanity from the mouths of Micheal Martin and Simon Harris. But, if we hone in on diesel which is the main issue facing the protest groups we can say the following: At present, the price of a litre of diesel is averaging around 2.20/litre at the pumps. A breakdown of that price reveals the following:

Excise duty ≈ €0.53 per litre

VAT on the excise portion = €0.53 × 23% is an additional €0.12

So per litre, the State takes €0.65 in total tied to excise and VAT.

CSO fuel clearance data on auto-diesel returns indicate approximately 280-290 million litres of diesel are cleared through the state per month. So, the cost of implementing a three month excise duty freeze on diesel would run to between 550-600 million euro. The pump price would reduce to about 1.55 - 1.60 for a three month period, a price that would allow for a little future padding if further price increases occur due to further escalation in the on-going conflict in the Middle East. The government don’t require a price cap but actually a price floor. A price below which they and taxpayer can agree introducing excise duty again.

A breakdown of total Irish fuel consumption by the CSO on an annual basis looks something like the following:

Diesel - 3.6 billion litres.

Petrol (unleaded) - 1.0 billion litres.

Marked Gas Oil (green diesel) 1.096 billion litres.

To implement a full three month excise duty exemption would cost in the region of 800 to 900 million euros. Maybe up to a billion in lost revenue. A fixed reduction in price doesn’t work due to oil price surges swamping any gains to the end consumer. At any rate, the higher the price, the higher the future taxes raised by the state which is counter-productive and also lacks transparency. Suspending the excise duty solves these problems. No doubt they’re are down-sides but extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures to protect the people the government are charged to represent.

In the meantime, government and interested parties could put some of the masters-degree and PHD level minds at their disposal to work designing a brand new taxation system for fuel that incorporates the geopolitical turbulence most likely to remain part of our future lives for the foreseeable future.

A simple solution similar to the one above helps the industries and businesses manning the protest lines, assists the consumer at the emptying petrol pumps and buys time for the government to come with a robust alternative. While these amounts are not small change by any means they are nowhere near the billions and billions in cost the Irish government are erroneously claiming on mainstream media anytime the subject is brought up.

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