I have long wanted to sit down with John Waters for a conversation about writing. Over the span of his career he has quite simply written tens of millions of words. In re…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The West's Awake
My John Waters Interview: The power & then destruction of the written word.
A discussion on his early love of writing, the destruction of reader attention span in the tech age, Why newspaper article word count began to reduce in the late 1980s , and much, much more....
Oct 17, 2022
∙ Paid
Interviews
The Scholar Gypsies: Interviews with interesting minds from outside the matrix of mainstream thinking. Philosophers, Journalists, Poets, writers, podcasters and spiritualists to name but a few areas I will be covering over the coming months and years.The Scholar Gypsies: Interviews with interesting minds from outside the matrix of mainstream thinking. Philosophers, Journalists, Poets, writers, podcasters and spiritualists to name but a few areas I will be covering over the coming months and years.