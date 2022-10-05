Please consider supporting my independent writing platform. You can support my work by upgrading to a paid membership or new readers can join as email subscribers.
My Interview with the Mighty Thomas Sheridan
One of Ireland's great creative, expansive and brilliant minds. We talk archetypes, building parallel systems, Ballymun & his upbringing with a few insights into how psychopaths run Wall Street.
Oct 05, 2022
Interviews
The Scholar Gypsies: Interviews with interesting minds from outside the matrix of mainstream thinking. Philosophers, Journalists, Poets, writers, podcasters and spiritualists to name but a few areas I will be covering over the coming months and years.