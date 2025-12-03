The West's Awake

My Interview on Mid-West Radio on my book Unvaxxed Soul
0:00
-13:42

Dec 03, 2025

My interview on Tommy Marren’s morning show on Mid-West Radio about Unvaxxed Soul.

If you haven’t had a chance to purchase Unvaxxed Soul the links are below and delivery is free.

Amazon Ireland - https://amzn.eu/d/fD7Sswq

Amazon UK - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0G2MQT18F

Amazon USA - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G2MQT18F

I have a limited number of physical copies of the book for anyone near the Tuam area if you are passing are able to collect. Whatsapp 085 1214347

The book is also available in Quinn’s Shop in Tuam

