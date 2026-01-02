My recent conversation with Greg Moffitt on his Legalise Freedom platform over Christmas. Greg was kind enough to invite me on to talk about my book Unvaxxed Soul. The hardback version is now available on Amazon along with the paperback and e-book versions. My usual stuttering and stammering is in full operation with Greg Below. In addition to his popular Youtube channel Greg publishes here on Substack link here

Happy New Year all.

Links below to purchase Unvaxxed Soul

Irish Amazon paperback - https://www.amazon.ie/dp/B0G2MQT18F

Irish Amazon hardback - https://www.amazon.ie/dp/B0GDJNZRLB

UK Amazon paperback - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0G2MQT18F

UK Amazon hardback - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0GDJNZRLB

Share