My Conversation with Thomas Sheridan on Unvaxxed Soul
I sat down to talk with Thomas Sheridan last night on his Youtube Channel to chat about my book, Unvaxxed Soul. Huge thanks to him for the opportunity. A link to the conversation is at the end of the piece here. Thanks to all who have purchased my book to date and if you’ve enjoyed reading it please leave a review on it as it helps boost its profile.
Thomas has his own insightful platform here on Substack as well please support if you are not already one of his subscribers.
Mine's due for delivery Monday. I'll review it then Gerry.
My book arrived today, Saturday, 2 days early. I can’t put it down, a gripping read. Highly recommend the book