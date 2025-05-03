The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fionnuala Murphy's avatar
Fionnuala Murphy
18h

I just finished watching the interview Gerry and thanks for doing it. Marcus and the other doctors who stood against the power of the State and the Medical Council have to be admired for their bravery. There's no doubt the Council were warned there was a Pandemic and they were to get as many deaths to justify this as possible. The protocols put in place by the WHO across the world is what killed the people, mostly elderly

I was concerned though that he kept talking about the Covid and those who had it. Remember this PCR was not a fit way to test for any so called virus as per Kary Mullis who mysteriously died just before all this. So they probably just died from a bad flu. I think something else caused the strange illness that most of us had and I think that might have been a strong belt of EMF frequency. Whatever it was was not a Covid 19 and nobody will convince me that it was. Doctors are taught all this stuff in the Rockafeller medicine schools

Also I was a bit surprised when he likened the needle to smoking cigarettes. But he kind of corrected that when you also showed surprise. I believe there is something inside everyone from this experiment that will eventually kill them (no matter how long it takes. For me there is no safe vaccine and they are the cause of most modern illnesses

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ronan Mcgregor's avatar
Ronan Mcgregor
20h

Can't wait for this, tonight

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture