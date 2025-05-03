My conversation with Dr. Marcus de Brun
My conversation with Dr. Marcus de Brun on the Scholar Gypsies.
We talk about his fitness to practice hearing, membership of the Irish medical council from 2018 -2020, the nursing home scandal, Covid, vaccines and a little Christian philosophy towards the end!
Please support my publication through one of the methods below.
Revolut donations to The West’s Awake on 085 1214347
Buy the author a coffee. ☕️
Readers please consider upgrading to a paid membership today.
I just finished watching the interview Gerry and thanks for doing it. Marcus and the other doctors who stood against the power of the State and the Medical Council have to be admired for their bravery. There's no doubt the Council were warned there was a Pandemic and they were to get as many deaths to justify this as possible. The protocols put in place by the WHO across the world is what killed the people, mostly elderly
I was concerned though that he kept talking about the Covid and those who had it. Remember this PCR was not a fit way to test for any so called virus as per Kary Mullis who mysteriously died just before all this. So they probably just died from a bad flu. I think something else caused the strange illness that most of us had and I think that might have been a strong belt of EMF frequency. Whatever it was was not a Covid 19 and nobody will convince me that it was. Doctors are taught all this stuff in the Rockafeller medicine schools
Also I was a bit surprised when he likened the needle to smoking cigarettes. But he kind of corrected that when you also showed surprise. I believe there is something inside everyone from this experiment that will eventually kill them (no matter how long it takes. For me there is no safe vaccine and they are the cause of most modern illnesses
Can't wait for this, tonight