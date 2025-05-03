My conversation with Dr. Marcus de Brun on the Scholar Gypsies.

We talk about his fitness to practice hearing, membership of the Irish medical council from 2018 -2020, the nursing home scandal, Covid, vaccines and a little Christian philosophy towards the end!

