Apparently, we here in Ireland have a minister for Nature. This fact has managed to escape my attention until earlier this morning. The junior minister’s name with responsibility is Christopher O’Sullivan, a Fianna Fáil TD representing Cork South-West. Born in the early 80s, I guess he’d best be described as one of these new AI Fianna Fáil politicians who on their confirmation day chose Biodiversity as a confirmation name rather than Matthew, Mark, Luke or John. At the time of writing Mother Nature is unavailable for comment as to how she feels about answering to Mr. O’Sullivan on all things nature and under her control. O’Sullivan has dreams, though, so hopefully she plans a suitably brambled response to his political fantasies.

According to an interview O’Sullivan granted to The Journal and published today, Nolan has big plans for nature. Specifically he promises that Fianna Fail and the Irish state will purchase lots and lots of private land to then turn into nature reserves and national parks and whatever else pops into his head. As to why our state need to own the land to do this Minister O’Sullivan had the following to say to the Journal:

“The reason I say that is when the State owns land, like in the Killarney National Park or Connemara National Park, or Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, we can control the activities within there. We can decide what measures we take without having to necessarily consult with private land owners,”

Ah, I see, control, control, control.

This quote above might be the most perfect sentence I have ever read in terms of how our government, state agencies and media really view the people they allegedly serve. The land owners, electorate and the great unwashed are people our government would prefer not to deal with or tolerate when they’re oh, I don’t know, thieving 27 billion a year to run a Third World health service or stealing the land from beneath our feet. In these circumstances we are a mighty inconvenience to them all. I guess, though, when our state feel they own us they’re not accountable to us…..kinda deal. When they compulsory order land purchases they can control what goes on there, and, of course, there is nothing to hinder them re-selling or re-zoning that land in the future at some point of national crisis or institutional folly.

As we are not a gun-totting nation the single biggest line item we have going in our favour and defence, and in the collective defence of the nation, is that private people, Irish men and women, own the vast majority of our land. The next frontier in government policy is to flip this switch fast, and as quickly as they destroyed the population demographics over the last fifteen years, transfer control of the land to nefarious, badly run public agencies or to whatever non-Irish entities they choose to partner up with in the future. Public land ownership controls access to our countryside and nature. A nature-less, 9-5 herding of tourist cattle in and out of it at their discretionary control. Of course, the same ludramáns will charge us heftily for the privilege. At the present time, Coillte, the semi-state agency with responsibility for Ireland’s forests manages 9% of Ireland’s land via our state controlled forests and national parks. Remember what a wonderful job those guys did in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn 12 months ago. But alas, 9% isn’t nearly enough for Mother Nature’s boss, Christopher ‘Walken’ O’Sullivan.

“I’d love to see us purchase in the region of 10,000 hectares a year.” said O’Sullivan. Full Journal article here

Oh, would you now, really?

Hmmm. Now ask yourself another question. In the sentence above who exactly are the “ us “ to whom he refers?

Where exactly does he propose raising the funding to purchase 25,000 acres of land a year?

Would that be through a government GoFundMe exercise or would it be coming from the same “ Us “ through taxation ?

I think we all know the answer. ‘We’ buy the land and then ‘We’ pay to access it. If we are allowed to access it at all that is.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is the architect of modern-day Fianna Fáil and O’Sullivan is the prototype progressive politician he’s filled the benches with over the last fifteen years. He is indistinguishable from most politicians on the left and hard-left. Chasing short-term, feel-good, celebratory click applause. Over long-term, difficult jigsaw piece planning. This is Martin’s legacy to Ireland. A nation once run and owned by 10,000 landlords is now speedily being taken over by an out of control state. The word Landlord and State mean pretty much the same thing nowadays.

