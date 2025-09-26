For those unaware mythical, mystical Ireland is having a presidential election in four weeks time. A contest going ahead with only three presidential candidates. A fourth potential candidate, Maria Steen, was narrowly pipped at the nomination post. She fell two piglets short of the twenty required to enter the race.

In Ireland, all presidential candidates must first get the blessing of the piglet class before entering the presidential donkey derby. The piglets choose the donkeys and then the work horses get to have a fully transparent and democratic presidential election. We employ this rather archaic system because an Irish president is about as useful as tits on a bull. Possibly less so. But I digress….

A brief synopsis of Maria Steen’s career tells us the following: She’s a formidable campaigner, debater and qualified barrister, and well known for her involvement with the socially conservative Catholic advocacy group, the Iona Institute. She’s been particularly active in opposing landmark Irish referenda such as the 2015 legalization of same-sex marriage, the 2018 abortion referendum, and the 2024 referenda that attempted to alter family definition and constitutional language relating to women’s roles. With success in the latter two and failure in the former two. Steen is also the mother of five children and married to a barrister and senior counsel. A very smart, pro-life establishment figure in other words. Now, for any slow children in the class the keyword in the last sentence was establishment.

Anyway, a vast majority of the other establishment figures, the ones actually running Ireland, were terrified Steen might’ve turned the Irish presidential election into a four week pro-life debate. A pro-life debate that never occurred during the 2018 abortion referendum thanks mainly to a viciously skewed media and houses of parliament filled with, as alluded to earlier, piglets. Along with the occasional donkey painted in red lipstick thrown in for good measure.

So, the reason for mainstream panic about candidate Steen is simple, obvious and understandable enough. Because despite the lurch to looney US-style progressivism seen over the last ten years in Ireland, work-horse Ireland is actually inching towards the notion that ten thousand abortions a year might be a lot more than they voted for back in 2018. And an intellectual, gorgeous mother of five might make a damn good case for having less abortions and more babies. Patently, for the good of the nation she had to be knee-capped in case the conveyor belt of dead-babies slowed down a touch.

However, in the immediate aftermath of Steen’s failure Normie Ireland did a most curious thing. Didn’t they sit up and take notice of the cruel treatment and blatantly nefarious shenanigans. But, not for the reason some of the digital voodoo dolls are hooting and hollering about on social media. The work-horses are not crying about being robbed of a pro-life debate and pro-life candidate, per se, but about something else. I will get to the something else in a few moments but I should note, at this point, I usually get my diet of normie dispatches from county Mayo who haven’t actually won an All-Ireland football final since 1951. So, bear that in mind moving ahead here.

Yesterday, or someday that looked like yesterday, I took a stroll around the holiday retreat that is Cong village. After milling around the grounds and gardens of Ashford Castle, followed by a visit to the stainglass window of St Brigid in Cong church, and then rounding out the trip with a peaceful cigarette standing in the old Monk’s hut overlooking Cong river, didn’t I get an old shiver of nostalgia running through the auld veins. So, I took my 99 ice cream cone and hopped into the nearby telephone kiosk tucked in beside the pink ice-cream van, picked up the receiver and dialled into normie-land for old times sake.

Sadly, the voice on the other end was disturbed, over-worked, in his fifties and offered no opinion as to whether the chocolate flake on a 99 should be consumed at the beginning or saved till the end. No, instead, he was kind of frazzled about Steen and the state of the country, god bless him. Apparently, the work horses are not experiencing optimum happiness at present and have zero time to be fretting over the proper etiquette involved in tackling a 99 anymore. More’s the pity.

Anyway, the crackly, analogue voice piping through the line informed me the work-horses are very angry at the treatment of Maria Steen over yonder on Animal Farm. You see, they’ve noticed something together all at once. Something quite simple but actually very significant. Here’s what it is:

They’ve noticed that the 2011 Irish presidential election contained seven candidates.

They’ve noticed that the 2018 Irish presidential election contained six candidates.

They’ve noticed that the 2025 Irish presidential election contains three candidates.

The work-horses on Animal Farm are agitated because it is beginning to dawn on them that in 2032 the piglets might only offer them one presidential candidate.

And sure, ‘tis only a very short hop then to a situation where they might recognise and consider another emerging reality in their lives.

That candidate might be digital and not analogue.

