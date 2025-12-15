And run with me, till our lungs give out

It won’t always be, like it is right now

We can leave these streets, we can leave this town

Play hide and seek, till we’re lost and found

—Dean Kiely, Lost and Found.

It might be stating the bloody obvious to say the world as we once knew it was in large part a lie. Yet, the world as we digitally consume it at present offers the hope of few long-lasting truths. It is difficult to embody truth in the day-to-day—as no-one precisely recognises what this suit of clothing feels like to wear on the flesh and bones at the tail-end of 2025. Inconveniently, we absorb tyranny and seductive darkness from our environment now as opposed to opening the front door and inviting it in with open arms. It would be easier to negotiate if the latter were true.

This soul-less environment effects us all differently. As a writer—Lego-town logarithms thieve my ability to suffer for new words. Instead, they whisper a proposal and new-age deal—creative suffering can be outsourced and not alone that but more profitably than the original. But, deep-down in the contract fine-print is the voluntary surrender of the inspiration to write and ability to create on our own. Or the inspiration to do anything authentically new. We become mind mugged over-time. Over a very short time, I might add.

Yesterday, I was in Roundwood, County Wicklow at a Christmas market. It was very interesting to meet, face-to-face, the type of people who entertain the notion of buying my book. Seven women, one man, but sadly zero non-binary people purchased a copy. In addition, a barter deal was done with a lovely lady selling christmas soaps and perfumery trinkets. All told, I was delighted with the results and the people. Most of the day, the conversation flow was easy and chilled. The connection with people who stopped by seemed immediate enough. All, understood at deeper levels than I of the expanding untruths at play in our global village and the millions of local villages sucked into the global and terrorised by it.

The high point of the day was when an old codger wearing one of those pyramid shaped facemasks, covering half his head, arrived over to the table where me and my books were holding court. An eruption of negative, dismissive karate-type hand movements exploded from the end of his arms in the general direction of my books. As if Pfizer might have hired Mr Miyagi from the Karate Kid for a yuletide publicity campaign.

He didn’t utter a word. His eyes, at all times, directed down at the book covers of Unvaxxed Soul and not up at me, for fear I might interrupt his hexing ritual. I watched on as he performed a circuit of the other tables in the parish hall and then returned again to execute a final exorcism of my table. He seemed hypnotised by a type of fear, but of what nature I’m still not quite certain. I smiled and just felt we were experiencing two different realities of life and in a real sense were energetically separated from one another although only a few feet distant. Nothing more, nothing less. I kind of admired his stubborn stoicism and considered that, in a weird way, he was now the unmasked, unvaccinated one in a sea of uncovered faces and wished him well.

And all I feel is all I know

If we stay here, we’ll lose our souls

And all I feel is all I know

Have no fear, you’re not alone

—Dean Kiely, Lost and Found.

Later, as the light peaked and began its descent towards night, I started the journey westward—happy and content enough. After about twenty minutes I slipped onto the motorway, at which point a slight unsettling bubbled to the surface of my brain tissue. Three separate motorways would ensure a comfortable ride west. I imagined myself switching into auto-pilot mode and listening to some blatherings on Youtube. The vision didn’t please me. The evening before my friends and kind hosts had mentioned in passing Glendalough was quite close to Roundwood. The memory kept nagging away in my head as I swam along with the traffic on the fast lane of a highway swimming pool filled with predictably directed and quietly front-crawling cars.

Before long the indicator light clicked left and I began climbing out of the chlorinated water, exiting onto the off-ramp in search of the Wicklow Gap on some unfamiliar back-roads. Eventually, I found my way back to Roundwood and spotted a signpost for Glendalough and began the winding ascent up through the tree-lined ditches. I could feel my mind beginning to empty and my shoulders relaxed of tension completely as I sped away from the found world and went off-grid curious if I might bump into a lost one.

Earlier in the morning, when I was setting up my books a worrying thought hit me. I had no marketing material. Just books and my diary. It further dawned on me that I had no catchy two-line summary of what Unvaxxed Soul is about that one might bedazzle the unsuspecting general public with if they happened to stop for a chat with me. So, I flicked open my diary to see if I might conjure up something but quickly became distracted by a six line poem I penned during the summer. Which, for some bizarre reason, I also jotted down on a page marked December fifteenth. Today’s date and only a day removed from yesterday.

I scanned the verse and immediately felt deflated. For I could see it needed work and that I rushed the composition at the time of conception. I had a sudden urge to rectify it immediately. I kinda zoned out at the table for a couple of minutes and focused on the title which was rather simple and uncreative. It needed to be grounded in a sense of place, I thought. After a few minutes, I hit upon adding Clonmacnoise to it and then wrote the new title down on a new page. I observed it, quite satisfied with the new handwriting. At that moment someone ambled over to my table for a conversation and bought a book. After the woman left I looked down at the diary page and had a strange sense the poem and book sale were in someway inextricably linked.

The age old questions emerged.

Why is a little madness the only place I find peace and sanity?

Am I lost or am I found.

Anyway, this same sales pattern repeated through-out the rest of the day as I worked on another four lines of the poem diligently between book conversations. But, kind of forgot about the whole episode as the day’s market activities drew to a close and I said my good-byes to Roundwood—that is until driving up through the Wicklow gap. I had never been to Glendalough previously but about five kilometres before I got there I could feel an earthy shift in the energy of the van. In addition and quite suddenly, I was humming two lines of an unknown song, a song I seemed to have motored my way into and then began singing it aloud myself. Just two lines along with the air to it.

Again, quite mad as I’m not musical and have no ambitions as a song writer, or indeed, as a singer of songs. The discernible energy change noted minutes beforehand seemed integral, though. The atmospheric change reminded me a bit of similiar feelings I sometimes experience when driving along Lough Bunny entering the realm of the Burren in County Clare. Although the thickness of the energetic pull in the Burren feels denser. I put both experiences down to the fierce vibrational force of the land, water and natural spirituality ingrained into the landscape. Alive and ancient.

Glendalough was pretty deserted when I parked up, save for a few hardy tourists. I wandered around the gravestones and took some photos and decided I better check in with the Virgin Mary via a couple of decades of the rosary in case I was in danger of losing the run of myself entirely. The whole scene was wet, misty and perfect looking and I was at peace. A damp blanket of serious contemplation hung in the moist air. You could imagine great thoughts and ideas and knowledge being created and fostered here. I decided I probably wouldn’t have enjoyed this sacred place as much if I had discovered it in the sunshine.

Glendalough is another of those special spiritual sites in Ireland. While associated with the early Christian monks and particularly with St. Kevin, it also has distinctly pre-christian, druidic influences too. Walking around the site, the spiritual power of the landscape and stone is undeniable, I feel. I tend to acknowledge both traditions whenever I encounter them on the island. So, having already checked in with herself and deduced that the two-lines of my absorbed song were definitely not a hymn—I chanced trying them out here.

“ A ghrá mo chroí, a ghrá mo chroí, I miss you with all of me,

A love was born, a love was scorned, I love you with all of me “

If Lego-town world is a cold, cool steel of algorithmic prose maybe the found world in a lost one is four lines of Clonmacnoise poetry ending in two lines of druid-song on the slopes around Glendalough.

