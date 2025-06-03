So far, it is the year of startling, non-native events. Storm Éowyn, that January tempest of ferocious almost alien intensity, seems now, to have been a harbinger of sorts. The fierce turbulence and brutality of its short life lies strewn across Cong Woods still. Long, handsome trees lay prostrate across the mossy carpet at odd angles. Lone trees in spots and families of them in others. Stricken down but now almost invisible. Frozen with a fearsome time-stamp. Untouched, unloved and unremarked upon. Plainly visible to the naked eye yet forgotten too.

Rambling along the Cong Woods trail early last week I bumped into the same felled oaks, ashes, and pines I met in early February. The timber goodness fading and withering away. Woodland-victims of the battle between abnormal nature and a community of defenceless trees. The fallen angels, no longer able to wipe away the winter’s slumber from acorn eyes with a summery yawn and stretch of green, shooting branches. Never more to ricochet back-up to take their rightful place as guardians and protectors of Ireland’s spiritually misted forests. Unfortunately, the blackening barks hint at a faint aroma of rot approaching cool on the air. The mangled, time-warped trees a reminder of recent traumas while hinting at more unpleasantness to come too.

Storm Éowyn the original lone gunman story of the year.

Last Sunday, according to multiple sources across the mainstream Irish stress, a lone gunman strolled into the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow and began shooting. By the end, he was dead. The inevitable fate of all lone gunmen. A truth proven to be both a convenient and inconvenient one through-out history. Ireland it would seem is quickly becoming a country of quickly identified lone gunmen and unreported upon lone knife-men. Neither good. Nor fully fledged into chaotic violence by their lone-ness, alone. It surely takes a forest of fallen trees to produce a steady stream of lone gunmen and lone knifemen too.

At the time of writing, the Irish mainstream stress reporting on the Fairgreen Shopping Centre emphasise the lone gunman’s fascination with fire-arms. Yet another, US-inspired phrase to add to the list and latest attempt at frenzied US tabloid narrative building in Ireland. Tragedy is tragedy enough, surely. Strangely, the media reporting on this shooting incident lays out exactly the Irish future they seem desperately intent on building. One of fear and chaos. In return for safety we hand over the keys to our privacy and pull the zip across our lips even tighter.

Now, fortunately, this was a shooting and not a stabbing incident. Because if this was a tale about a twenty something woman out for a run we might not know the victim was stabbed eleven times in the neck for a couple of years more yet. Or in different circumstances, the public might be treated to completely the wrong identity of a perpetrator on an auld knife crime. But, regardless of my rabbit-hole annoyances - some probably true, some probably not-so-true - the moral of this story is curiously the same:

Random, lone gunmen and random, lone knife-men are alien criminals to the Irish nation.

Yet, here they are, anyway. These alien attacks now frequently plastered and planted across our front-pages. Along with the latest host of pantomime far-right villains to boo your anger onto from the cinema seats. You know, just in case, you run out of bogey-men to lie in fear of at night once the alien crime in question is solved.

It is hard to describe what Ireland has morphed into over the last couple of years. The towns no longer feel like the Ireland of even ten years ago, bar a couple of notable exceptions, which is why I’m so inclined to steer well clear of most of them, most of the time. However, the small light at the end of the tunnel is that Ireland is not yet fully anything other than Ireland. For the moment, Ireland is in alien but not clearly defined territory. Not clearly won territory, in other words.

This lone gunman incident follows on from a lone teenager in county Clare earlier in the year. Another alien event where a number of schools were sent threatening e-mails referencing fire-arms and a mini-lockdown was kinda initiated until said lone-teenager was located. The Limerick Leader noted:

“ A photo of a threatening email sent to a number of schools in the Shannon, Sixmilebridge and Ennis areas was widely shared on social media. It refers to firearms “

The foot-note to that particular mainstream stress was the boy’s email account may have been hacked or “swatted” to use the official terminology of Hackers Inc. Now, maybe it was or maybe it wasn’t but I note the story died once mention of this fact emerged. Allowing the media hounds to move on and hunt down the scent of the next episode of a Netflix crime thriller to pipe into your phones and lives.

Ireland’s towns and village are becoming hacked by the day. We, increasingly, live in a hacked society and the hacker results are producing a weird and alien sense of collective of Irishness. However, the hackers are far from bullet-proof as a recent event might prove. Offering some hope.

A very recent alien storm rocked up to the foot of a mountain. Mayo Pride and the LGBT plus whatever letter of the alphabet you’re having yourself community, decided it was past time to commandeer and march on Ireland’s holiest mountain, Croagh Patrick. To complete the take-over, those rapscallions of alphabetic derangement, attempted to hack a particularly Christian and Irish icon - The Child of Prague - to assist them on their processional climb up the mountain. The Child of Prague, though, to be removed and replicated with a wholly different kind of icon instead - The Child of Drag - to lead the alphabet-soup-an-istas on their merry march.

So, the desecration of the infant child Jesus with what amounts to a voo-doo doll. A revealing insight into the psychology of the organising organisms. Which the lay-man might term as slightly deranged and demented with a sprinkling of black confetti-ed demonic vibration. The whole happenings surrounding this sorry saga are captured perfectly by Irish substacker, Louise Roseingrave, in her writings on the subject matter but particularly this piece: “ Child of Drag “ (Click to view)

Now, for those unaware, which includes myself until I looked this up, The Infant Jesus of Prague is a sacred and beloved image of the Holy Child, radiating divine grace and tender mercy for over four centuries. This holy statue first came to the historical nation of Bohemia in the year 1556, carried by the devout María Maximiliana Manriquez de Lara y Mendoza. Legend has it her heart was filled with faith as she journeyed to her new home. Tradition holds that this precious image was once cherished by the great Saint Teresa of Ávila, who entrusted it to María’s family, thus passing on a legacy of deep spiritual blessing. We love it too despite not understanding all of the history or religious significance.

Now, here’s the glitch in the hackers matrix and one we should all pay attention to and note. While, these aliens of drag seduction understand the importance of destroying Ireland’s ancient Christian faith and heritage, the AI program doesn’t yet recognise all of the reasons why the Child of Prague has a powerful hold over many in the nation when religion does not. True for practising Catholics and many non-practising alike.

The Child of Prague was one of the original immigrants we invited into the bosom of our homes. Over-time, this statue took its sacred place above open turf-fires on smoke-scented mantelpieces of many hundreds of thousands of Irish homes in the West of Ireland and further afield. We took this statue and icon of the Infant Jesus into two of our most precious and intimate places. Our hearths and our hearts. And combined into our homes.

Is it not the case, that when you invited a new, valued someone into your home or village this is how we used to do it as a nation. With care, attention, thought and then finally with open-heartedness and open hearthed-ness. A two-way connection and understanding which gives the best hopes of long-term success, in other words.

Today, many Irish struggle admitting to faith, religion, or spirituality practice. But, fortunately, many still remember what home felt, looked, and smelt like. The Child of Prague, a reminder that the divine shows up there too. The reaction and subsequent derailment of the Mayo Pride march on Croagh Patrick tells me all is not completely lost in terms our faith and our nation. But all is far from won either.

So, when the Irish mainstream stress present a picture of a lone Irish gunman, one fascinated with fire-arms - and if I play along with their depiction of events - I would probably still end up asking this question:

I wonder if the lone gunman grew up playing in a living-room centred around an open-fire with holy statues and odd looking porcelain tea-pots decorating the mantelpiece?

Whatever about those considerations, we know instinctively the Irish future as dictated by our betters doesn’t allow for fire. We know because they have told us in black and white. Climate - the new Church of Scientology - doesn’t allow for disciples possessed of homes built with a chimney. Yet, another dangerous, cultish science doctrine of today. Where first you remove the bog, the turf, then the fire, followed further by the mantelpiece, and sure then, finally, won’t the fate of the Child of Prague look after itself.

Cue, demonic Child of Drag smiles all round.

There are many fights ahead. The fight for our fireplaces and hearths might well be chief amongst them. The new religionists of climate and trans must believe in God, on some unconscious level, I reckon, though. We can ascertain this by how eagerly they chase possession of Ireland’s most sacred icons, days, buildings and faith. They want to transpose your faith in God to a blind faith in sciencey cult.

So, obviously, they want all the icons, the holy mountains and the sacred sites. They want the new housing estate chimneys and old churches too. They want the land and the bogs. And the rivers and the lakes. The old forests. They want to delete your memories of our ancient nation.

In short, They need a nation of fallen trees.

Try not to be one.

