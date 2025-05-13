The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tommy's avatar
Tommy
10h

Great to see Hermann removed. He is not liked north or south. He was in the same mould as farage and Robinson. Happy to speak out against immigration but never the tribe responsible. This is the bare minimum for any nationalist politician going forward. I hope Hermann enjoys his retirement

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
Fionnuala Murphy's avatar
Fionnuala Murphy
44m

Good interview Gerry, he's a tough cookie. Can you get Anthony Casey on to give balance. There's another side to the story. Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture