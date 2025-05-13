Later this evening, Hermann Kelly sits down to chat with Gerry O'Neill on The Scholar Gypsies about the vote to remove him as President of the Irish Freedom Party.

Kelly is an Irish politician, activist, press officer, and former journalist who had served as President of the Irish Freedom Party since 2018, until his recent ousting by party members in a vote where 108 members voted in favour of his removal and 66 voted against. However, Kelly is still currently a member of Irish Freedom Party and it's executive Ard Chomhairle.

The Irish Freedom party have advocated for Ireland to leave the European Union and promotes policies focused on Irish national identity and cultural preservation. It's been an interesting few months for Irish Nationalist parties in general with much change seemingly in the air with surprise move just one more example of that.

The Irish Freedom Party have established a three-person committee to lead unity talks with other nationalist parties. Party Chairman, Michael Leahy, in a video announcing the results axing Kelly thanked him for his service to the party but said

" I also think Hermann has become something of an obstacle to the promotion of unity "

Hermann Kelly was born in the Bogside area of Derry and received his education at St Columb's College, Derry, later studying marine biology and later theology. He has worked as a teacher and journalist, as well as roles as press officer for Nigel Farage and communications director for the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy group in the European Parliament.

Kelly’s career in the European Parliament spans over 15 years, primarily within the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy Group. Since August 2009, he has served as the EFDD’s Director of Communications, managing media relations for a coalition of about 40 MEPs across multiple nationalities.

In January 2025, Kelly expanded his European parliament portfolio by becoming Director of Communications for Danish MEP Anders Vistisen, a member of the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR). This role involves advising Vistisen on media strategy and amplifying his legislative priorities, such as immigration control and EU reform.

Kelly’s earlier work with Romanian MEP Cristian Terheș (August 2020–April 2025) similarly focused on opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, a campaign that drew mainstream scrutiny for its alignment with anti-vaccine rhetoric. During this period, Kelly coordinated Terheș’s English-language communications, including viral videos challenging the EU Digital COVID Certificate, which he likened to "apartheid". Electoral attempts include running in the 2019 and 2024 European Parliamentary elections and the 2024 Irish general election, though he did not secure a seat in any of these electoral races.

Kelly joins me at 7pm this evening on the Scholar Gypsies from Brussels to discuss a range of issues not least the recent political upheavals and vote to remove him as party President. Please share the link below around in any groups you might be in as this promises to be an interesting conversation.

