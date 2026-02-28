HOW TO SUPPORT THE WEST’S AWAKE

I wake up this morning to find a slight cough has overnight developed into a chest infection. But, before I can hit the medicine cabinet news pings through on the phone that the Trumpster and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahoooo have dropped a war on the good people of Iran with particular emphasis on Tehran. Now, granted, I’m running a slight temperature, which may indeed evolve into Saturday night fever in a few hours more, but I seem to recollect the winner of the 2024 US Presidential election making a promise to the US electorate on the night of his pre-determined victory.

"I'm not going to start wars, I'm going to stop wars. We had no wars, for four years we had no wars"

Phew, thank goodness for that then.

Yet, here I am this morning with the rat-a-tat-tat of a machine gun cough and possibly experiencing hallucinations about victory speeches and words spoken in the recent past with another bloody war plastered all over my smart-phone. Damn it to hell, if I don’t find the non-war settings on this shagging Samsung yoke it could be the very death of me. I bet there is nothing but peace and tranquility cob-webbing the Nokia 3310 above in the attic.

I guess, though, bombs and laser-guided missiles raining down on top of your head are not in fact examples of war but quite the opposite. WAR = PEACE—as some literary ne’er do well famously typed in the late 1940s. Ah, but sure, writers are almost as lunatic and dangerous as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard so best all-round to ignore them or better still lodge a mid-range ballistic laxative up their hole before, during and after a Friday night war games exercise. Thankfully, I’m no longer a scribbler of words myself but a clinically untrained doctor available to prescribe three cigarettes and a gallon of black coffee to patients under my care suffering from chesty coughs or a nasty bout of pneumonia. Unfortunately, this logic places me perfectly to understand Benji and the Trumpster’s war rationale but I can sympathise with the reader if he or she does not currently possess our technical skills.

At any rate, no new global schmozzle is complete in Lego-town without the obligatory made for internet two minute video clip celebrating and explaining it. Anything longer might cause a glitch in the rivers of dopamine addiction flowing through Twitter and Instagram and threaten the peacefulness of war. So, to that end, the Trumpster let loose a social media post referencing the long-running conflict between the United States and Iran that no-one is particularly aware of in the wider world. In it, he highlighted the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, when 50 odd Americans were held hostage for over 400 days as a reason for the overnight targeting of Iran. In my foolishness I thought these lads were rescued at the time and I wasn’t personally aware that the poor fuckers had been languishing away in captivity for the last 47 years but apparently so.

Now, in the old world this war outline might raise a few questions and be thought of as bizarre logic for a war but is quite sound reasoning in the year of our Lord 2026. In fairness, he did spend thirty five seconds pointing to other attacks that the US has attributed to Iran over the years following the Islamic Revolution that brought clerical leaders to power in that country. All told a comprehensive, analytical and persuasive argument for the modern day global conflict. Thankfully, the average Iranian has nothing much to worry about other than a request to heed some sage advice and stay sheltered in a bunker for the next 48 hours because:

"Bombs will be dropping everywhere, when we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations."

In addition to the Trumpster’s words, special adviser Benji Netanyahoooo spoke too. No new global conflict is complete or sanctioned to begin without his wise input which should help everyone around the globe sleep a little easier at night—I think you’ll agree.

"The time has come for all sections of the people in Iran to remove the yoke of tyranny ‌from (the regime) and bring a free and peace-loving Iran,"

What could possibly go wrong I ask you.

So, in the event that Netanyahooo & the Trumpster manage not to kill half the Iranian population over the next couple of days the running plan for the next week or two is for the same people to start murdering their own army, government and state with no weapons or means to do so. Trust the Israeli military science in other words.

"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," said the Trumpster to end a speech announcing war and simultaneous victory.

Now, I gotta end here and go outside to inhale my medication. And take a closer look at those pesky chemtrails in the sky in case he types ‘IR..’ on his phone and the predictive text programming is banjaxxed.

