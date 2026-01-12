Revolut Donations to: 085 1214347

Once upon a long time ago, on most weekend evenings, a moment would arrive when I could be located on some artery boulevard off Grafton Street in Dublin, standing in line at an ATM machine. Queueing semi-impatiently for access to some additional resources for the night ahead. On one of these occasions a friend was with me and enquired of me the answer to the great philosophical question of Ireland’s Celtic Tiger times.

“ Do you think you’ve ever made a good decision at an ATM machine after 9 o’clock in the evening? “

Hmmm.

Obviously, the question lingers because my response was not an immediate yes. In fact, I might well still be considering the answer twenty five years later. Sometimes, though, the oddly framed question sheds a world of new insight and food for thought on an old subject line.

In this post-human age, the same kind of question bubbles to the surface whenever I wander out to the edge of town and visit the N17 Supermac’s plaza on the weekends. As I shuffle inside the automatic doors the eternal question is waiting for me on the left-hand side.

“ Is it a good idea to pause at the newspaper stand and reflect on today’s front page headlines? “

To stop or not to stop—the Shakespearean inner inquiry at play. Probably not a good investment of time but alas I still entertain it and I’m glad I did tonight. But more on that a little later. First, though, let’s take a spin down to Waterford and ponder on the world of changing flight patterns.

Settle in, we might be circling the airport for awhile.

On October 20th 2025, a special sitting of Waterford county and city council was held. On the agenda was the rubberstamping of a mysterious 30 million euro investment in Waterford city airport. Curiously, the identity of the private investor was withheld from the public at the time and remained confidential at the final decision making stage. But, the investor’s legal representative, Mason, Hayes and Curran did confirm that the financier was a US national with significant business interests and that the individual had the financial capacity to deliver a redevelopment of the airport—to include expansion of the existing runway to 2,287 metres and widening of it to 45 metres. However, a key element of the deal-making process was to keep buyer’s anonymity in place. Quite unusual. Councillor and Mayor of Waterford city had the following to say on the subject as per a October 20th press release on the Waterford county council website.

“This is a historic day for Waterford and for the entire South East. Waterford Airport is a critical piece of regional infrastructure, and I am confident this €30 million investment will lead to a return of commercial air services to Waterford. This represents a huge vote of confidence in Waterford and is a game changer for the region. It will help us attract further inward investment, create jobs, drive tourism and bring the South East closer to the world.”

The usual political blah, blah, blah, in other words.

Interestingly though, at the time of the deal, the existing main shareholder, William Bolster, was questioned by broadcaster Damien Tiernan on Waterford local radio about rumours that the investor behind the Waterford airport deal was a big US Republican party donor and Trump financial supporter. Tiernan further questioned whether that could open the door to military-style flights into Waterford—similar to concerns frequently raised about the use of Shannon airport.

Bolster admitted the issue of “military flights” had been discussed, but attempted to diffuse the significance of any such use of the airport and ruled out any green-lighting for them locally—stressing that all such decisions would sit with the Department of Foreign Affairs. This is not exactly news to warm the turf fire of my heart considering Helen McEntee is the current occupant-in-chief of this Irish government department. Meaning Irish foreign affairs might be actually running via algorithm and employing the janitorial service wings of the CIA, MI5, Mossad and the Chinese Ministry for State Security simultaneously on government contracts at the weekends. And during the week too.

At any rate, the New Year has blown in some transparency on the blustery Atlantic winds. The identity of the mysterious purchaser has fully come to light. The €30 million investment is led by US billionaire Kelcy Warren, and yes, he’s a very significant donor to the US Republican party and known super-fan of the Trumpster. Various different media sources put Warren’s funding of Trump’s three US presidential campaigns in the 16 - 20 million US dollar range. Or equivalent to the price of an undervalued regional airport. Unsurprisingly, the Texan billionaire’s main source of wealth is from oil and gas pipelines.

Warren’s property interests include an 8,000-acre ranch in Texas and a private island in Honduras (these pesky billionaires and their secret islands, eh). But a further Irish connection exists. Kelcy Warren bought Castletown Cox Estate in south Kilkenny for €12 million yoyos and some change in 2018. The estate is approximately 513 acres in size and features a Palladian residence of some 35,000 square feet. Ah sure, what’s another 500 acres of Irish resources under foreign ownership amongst friends and allies.

Now, a key to the Waterford airport deal included the selling of eighty-five hectares ( 210 acres ) of public lands to facilitate the investment and re-development plans. The expansion will allow for the accommodation of larger jets and facility upgrades, with construction expected to start very soon and last about a year. On December 8 2025, shareholders agreed to dissolve Waterford Regional Airport Plc, the entity that has controlled Waterford Airport for the past 44 years. In addition, the aforementioned lands owned by Waterford city and county council will be transferred to the new Waterford Airport Limited – a company recently established by the largest old shareholder in the airport, the Bolster Group, to onboard the new largest shareholder—the illustrious Mr Warren.

This eight-five hectares of public land, valued at €2.3 million, was sold to the new Irish company (but controlled by a US multi-billionaire) for the princely sum of €50,000. Critically too, the county council approved the waiving of a 670,000 euro loan owed by the current owners and operators Waterford Regional Airport plc.

Ah now, isn’t that lovely of us. And it is “us” by the way, Joe and Josephine public, footing the bill and selling Irish land assets at a 98% discount—though we are rarely invited to the photo-ops by local and national media. Perhaps, because we may not be smiling in the Instagram reels without the assistance of highly advanced AI software after reading the fine-print of the contracts. Now, wouldn’t it be a mighty world altogether if we could all access this type of considerate, knee-sore, and cock-gobbling class of politician and public servant that seems to miraculously appear genuflecting at the altar of non-Irish billionaires. Instead of the ones slipping demand letters and bills through our letter-boxes?

This folks, is what we might call modern-day asset or resource stripping of a nation. Granted, a small example but a good one nonetheless, I think. Cross-party support for the Waterford airport deal copper fastens the notion in my mind. A very, very obvious question should now be considered.

Why did our own government not make this 30 million euro infrastructure investment into Waterford Airport considering the public already owned the needed land for expansion?

30 million euro is a rather trivial amount given the investment opens up and expands a potentially huge regional resource. This might be a good time to remind people that in April of 2025 then Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe provided the World Bank with €141.4 million in Irish funding, even as officials in his own department recommended contributing significantly less. So, these airport monies, or a goodly portion of them, could’ve been easily allocated to Irish infrastructure projects instead of to a global institution of questionable value to the Irish nation.

In preference to the outcome suggested above we sold 210 acres of public land for ha’pennies on the pound. For 50,000 pieces of silver-less euros. Now, in other, unrelated news, Paschal Donohue is no longer employed as our Minister for Finance but instead is currently filing and clipping his nails at the World Bank for 400 grand a year. I suppose, another philosophical thought to ponder in these times is to consider my earlier question in a slightly different manner.

Has the Irish government ever made a good decision at the public ATM machine after 7 o’clock in the morning or indeed at any time of the day or night?

But there is more.

In another N17 Supermac’s plaza exclusive, The Sunday Times ran a rather odd front-pager today. The headline informs the great and the good that over 12,000 US military flights have flown through Irish airspace over the last ten years. Interesting timing, I’d say. I will hazard a wild guess and opine that these flights are increasing not decreasing over the last couple of years and are likely to accelerate even further in the years ahead. The article doesn’t offer comment as to how many of those flights might have extended tails of white smoke trailing across Irish skies but sure that is work for another day, and another newspaper probably.

Ireland is in an interesting spot at present, on many fronts, but not least in its physical geographical location. As global tectonic plates of political power and competing dynasties shift and meet head-on, strange earthquakes are erupting around the globe. In the struggle between east versus west, Europe seems to be the designated sacrificial lamb. As it gets mightily squeezed from both the US and the axis of Russia and China. In these circumstances the south-east of Ireland is quite the vantage point to view proceeding and ideally placed as a carrier base for US military aircraft I would have thought. Both as a place to meet rising tensions with Russia and also as a location to observe and oversee its interests, investments and control of Europe. Ahem, sorry I mean protection of Europe.

Sounds a little fantastical?

Perhaps, Perhaps not.

At present, almost all theatres of war and conflict are about a single issue when boiled down to their essence.

Control of the world’s natural resources.

Whether it be control of Venezuela, Ukraine, Burkina Faso, or even Greenland. And lest anyone here is still living under a rock, I’d advise them to check who owns it as Ireland is very much a target and part and parcel of the gluttonous global resource grab. While the citizenry of the world are herded like sheep into a digital pen, the real power players are after very real things. Digital hypnosis and slavery cannot exist and succeed without the physical.

Sleepy Greenland is a great example of these power manoeuvres. The untapped potential of its landmass is probably the last great unmined mountain range of raw materials in the world. These include critical resources such as lithium and rare earth elements that are essential to keep the “green” technology globalists afloat, but whose production are highly sensitive in many countries that are home to cathedrals of climate-worshipping. Yet without them that faux, feel-good world sinks. Additionally Greenland is rich in the other historically valuable minerals and metals, with huge potential volumes of hydrocarbons including oil and gas.

In short, everything centres on resources, resources, and more natural resources. The political sphere of influence who controls the most wins the world war.

I suppose, the Irish point here is this: While massive nations duke it out for control of raw materials, Ireland is selling off its land, infrastructure and seas like it’s Black Friday seven days a week, fifty two weeks a year. The Waterford Airport deal is a microcosm of the silent, almost invisible erosion of our sovereignty and resources over the last fifty years. Publicly politicians wank each other off at the creation of 100 or 150 jobs and opening up new Ryanair routes around Europe, while privately the billionaires class focus on becoming trillionaires and steal control of another 200 acres of Irish land and public infrastructure. This is true across Irish agriculture, fisheries, telecommunications, motorways, electricity sourced by renewable energy and any new state project advertised as: Public/Private partnership. The WEF dream is already in place here. You’ll own nothing and be happy with an Irish addendum. And what you don’t own your government has already sold us at a discount too.

A very real question the people in the sunny south-east should be considering is a very real one.

Is Waterford now a covert US military base?

The sad part about the answer, whether yea or nay, is that a significant majority of the population don’t really give a fuck either way as long as Michael O’Leary adds Tenerife to the outbound flight schedule.

There is a final, serious point to this article and it has little to do with Texan billionaires, humpty-dumpty politicians or the great war for material wealth and post-human civilisation. Unfortunately, as I alluded to at the outset, I made the grand mistake of halting in front of the newspaper stand inside the door of Supermacs. The contents of those papers I have scribbled something about here through-out but a final headline from a provincial paper hit home hard. A boiler-plate from the Connacht Tribune. So much so that I picked it up and bought it, along with a pouch of Amber Leaf tobacco.

As you can see from the image above the Irish Health Service is making cuts again. Cuts to the dying. Those leaving this world for the next one are no longer afforded the Last Rites at night in University Hospital Galway. The first paragraph of the Connacht Tribune piece lays it all out rather starkly.

“ Patients who die after 9pm at University Hospital Galway (UHG) may not get the Last Rites because the HSE has stopped providing a 24-hours a day chaplaincy service at the West of Ireland’s only major acute hospital “

The HSE has confirmed that the chaplaincy service has been reduced to 12 hours a day. Initially, the HSE attempted to insinuate that the reduction was due to a shortage of priests but Church sources have strenuously denied the claim and for once I believe the Church over the State. Not that I have great faith in the governing authorities of either.

Now, those of a sensitive nature might be advised to close their eyes for the next sentence as it involves introducing a quotation from the HSE insane asylum and I probably won’t be able to fully contain myself. A spokesperson for the collective of spastics running the Irish Health Service Executive finally issued the following response to the Connacht Tribune in relation to the Last Rites query.

“ In order to ensure the HSE is in compliance with relevant employment legislation from the end of May 2025 there was a change in relation to Roman Catholic Chaplins.”

Apparently, the application of the Last Rites to the dying is now a matter of employment legislation. This is the spiritless nation we are sprinting towards becoming and committed to living in. We can find 2.1 million euros worth of land discounts to give to US controlled airfields but can’t find the resources to ensure our most vulnerable people, breathing their last breaths on this earth, have access to spiritual comfort, forgiveness of sins, and preparation for the afterlife.

Why?

Because none of these malignant fuck-wits truly believe in an after-life. They only believe in materialism and billionaires and if that means tarmacking a runway over your gravestone—well they’ll probably do that too.

At a discount.

