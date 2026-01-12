The West's Awake

The West's Awake
1d

It isn't about waking up anymore but moving to different realities, I think this is a frequency shift rather than an understanding shift.

All that Is Solid
21h

The Kevin Cahill book 'Who Owns Ireland' also lays this out in devastating detail. The soil, water and air of our hard won republic has been handed over in large parts to foreign interests. We are a generation of highly educated idiots who are so busy prancing around on the high ground that we haven't noticed that it's been sold from under us while we were asleep.

