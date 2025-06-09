Following on from controversial comments trailing back to 2016, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, last week again, doubled-downed with more bizarre opinions on Irishness. He stated that the Irish people were never a "homogenous" group. In addition he emphasized that the concept of a nation state is relatively new and that historically, the Irish population has been diverse rather than uniform. Martin "stands over" this view, going back a 1,000 years to assert that the Irish were always a mixed group rather than a single homogeneous entity referencing the Vikings and Normans.

Probably, the most chilling aspect of this Q&A exchange with Gript reporter Ben Scallan was the warning issued.

“We need to be very careful - This is appealing to a base and a sentiment that is not healthy “

Today, John & I, discuss whether Martin’s commentary constitutes hate speech.

In addition we will be looking at the recent public fall-out between Musk and Trump with accusations flying in both directions and also the curious sight of Jordan Petersen upended in a debate by a bunch of young atheists.

