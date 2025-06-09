Is Micheál Martin guilty of Hate Speech?
1pm livestream with John Waters on the Scholar Gypsies.
Following on from controversial comments trailing back to 2016, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, last week again, doubled-downed with more bizarre opinions on Irishness. He stated that the Irish people were never a "homogenous" group. In addition he emphasized that the concept of a nation state is relatively new and that historically, the Irish population has been diverse rather than uniform. Martin "stands over" this view, going back a 1,000 years to assert that the Irish were always a mixed group rather than a single homogeneous entity referencing the Vikings and Normans.
Probably, the most chilling aspect of this Q&A exchange with Gript reporter Ben Scallan was the warning issued.
“We need to be very careful - This is appealing to a base and a sentiment that is not healthy “
Today, John & I, discuss whether Martin’s commentary constitutes hate speech.
In addition we will be looking at the recent public fall-out between Musk and Trump with accusations flying in both directions and also the curious sight of Jordan Petersen upended in a debate by a bunch of young atheists.
Peterson is a fraud, a pretender, an actor, a sophist.
I see him as controlled opposition despite his "sincere" argumentation and emotionalism.
He is dangerous to those seeking a religious path because he talks endlessly about it but is so full of himself that in fact is incapable of making space for God. The humility necessary to recognize one's incompleteness without God is lacking in many who refuse his mercy and love. Peterson is just one of many out there and they should be exposed performers not interested in people's salvation and happiness.
St Paul said, I must decrease so that He may increase, i.e. make a hollowing out for Him.
You have made us for yourself Lord and our hearts are restless until they rest in thee, St Augustine.
Yes, the concept of a nation-state is relatively 'new,' emerging from the Peace of Westphalia in 1648. It is not clear what argument Martin is attempting to make here, especially as he also condemned the idea of national sovereignty on opposite terms as 'backward-looking.' Either new is bad, or old is - pick one Me-hóle Mo-thóin!
Martin seems to be acting on the belief, also shared by Peter Sutherland, the UN and the EU, that the nation state is the cause of wars. In fact it is the very opposite. The two world wars were instigated by something very much older than the nation state, the empire, and it was the existence of nation states prepared to resist such wars of conquest that put an end to such imperial expansion.