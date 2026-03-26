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Memories and stories of old are often damned with the faint praise of nostalgia. Yet, the collective Irish memory is being systematically erased at the moment. So then, protecting and sharing our memories is not merely of nostalgic importance. A common Irish term for nostalgia is cumha (koo-va) and like a lot of words “as Gaeilge” it packs a lot of punch into just five letters. Longing, homesickness and lonesomeness are all wrapped up in its native fragrance and without this trio of elements prodding us along, we might altogether lose remembrance of the nation. All three are flavored with a vital pinch of suffering, a theme we will be returning to later.

Thanks to artificial insemination, we can no longer automatically trust what we see or hear on a day-to-day basis, because the majority of what we see and hear does not originate organically from the real world anymore. Future memories of these times threaten to be not a collective nostalgia but a set of individual and unconnected fictions. Clear memories of what was—in these circumstances—serve a vital grounding function. In a sense, we need to hunger for the past. Again, the word hunger doesn’t quite capture the gravity. The Irish “ocras” but pronounced och-ras translates as hunger but also vibrates from the throat with a plaintive throbbing. Tá ocras an domhain orm - the hunger of the world is up on me, suggests not only is the Irish stomach void of food but might well be pulsating to the sound and memory of a starvation tracing its roots back to the Great Famine of the 1840s.

Without this continuous chain of echoes, old and new, how else will we remember who we were in ten years, one year or even tomorrow?

So, today, I’m gonna record an old memory to digital print and jump into the way-back-when machine. Back to 1991, and my Leaving Cert year. To start, I can exclusively reveal that in 1991 I was one of only two boys in my year to study Latin for the Leaving Certificate. Now, my reasoning for the choice hadn’t much to do with a natural aptitude for the subject matter—the opposite in fact. No, my logic was pretty simple, and as always contained trace elements of laziness and a variety of hazardous nuts.

Choosing Latin meant no oral exam. In addition, about one third of the paper was not language based at all but a test on Roman history. The other language option available was French but for some reason I was terrified of a conversational French situation breaking-out in downtown Tuam or perhaps in an exam setting with an adult human. Even though I had a French pen pal for the Inter-Cert cycle with many letters in pigeon French and English exchanged between us. I was a great man for starting letters with “ Mon Petits Pois “ but by the time the Inter Certificate and a C grade rolled around I was losing faith in the auld French and I plumped for the dead language and to lay-off the postman. So, my opportunity to further advertise my particular brand of bumbling “ Je ne sais quoi “ never materialised. Although this might’ve been entirely less embarrassing than what transpired near the end of my two year, two person secondment into the Latin Quarter of St. Jarlaths College.

Now, another bonus of studying Latin was that twenty percent of the final examination paper involved translating a section of the ancient epic “ The Aeneid “ by Virgil into English. Learn it off by heart and away you go, I thought. Suffice to say, the path to a good grade in this subject was pretty straight-forward in my tin-pot head. In fact, on our first school exam on a translation of Virgil’s work I received my first and only 100% on a written paper. I tell this not to brag but as a precursor to what followed. Learning things off by heart and keeping them stored safely there gets in the way of my imagination shall we say and leave it at that.

Latin like Irish is a difficult language to master and both share something common—they live in a completely different universe to English. An English sentence makes sense one word after another. Whereas in Latin and Irish a sentence is an unsolved jigsaw puzzle that needs to be tinkered around with to unearth the meaning. Each new one a glorious mystery with more exceptions than rules.

Anyway, fast-forward a year and a number of months. It’s a couple of days after our mock Latin Leaving Cert examination to be exact and our Latin Teacher arrived into class with the results. He looked down at me and smiled. Allow me to give a rough Virgilian translation as to what a smile meant. A Mount Vesuvius level eruption was imminent.

“ O’Neill..” he growled.

“O’Neill..“ he growled again. Panting might be a better expression, and louder still.

Then, quite beside himself with divine joy, and unable to vocalise any further words in Latin, Irish or the devilish English, grabbed the nearest desk, lifted it up, and flung it in the general vicinity of my head. The noise and shouting that followed could be heard around the school. In fact, I was at a twenty-five year school reunion a few years ago and one or two lads I met at it still remembered the incident. More fondly than I, perhaps.

“ What kind of a fucking lud-ra-máin could get an “F” on that paper after all the work we’ve done? “

Only the totally awesome, obviously.

Recalling the episode reminds me of an old fact about myself. I only have two general speeds in this world. Full steam ahead and neutral. My cruising altitude is, and always has been, reserved for putting one or two facts into the day-dreaming machine and observing what spits out. A little education marinated in a little faith. My addiction to an avoidance of “the drudgery of now “ began to manifest and accelerate during this period of my life. One of the plus points of the present, though, is that these times are anything but boring or slow-moving. Adjusting the amount of time spent in this dream-type-mode was a top priority of mine until recently enough. But, figuring out precisely how music or art or words might be the key to unpick the lock out of our current tyrannical systems of living, and that helps walk us all back into the sunshine of personal freedom increasingly feels like a worthwhile endeavour and no trivial folly. Because sound, resonance and a new rhythm might be the key to everything. However, to develop this theory and save the world I need diesel prices to drop by about 60c a litre and a new set of earphones.

However, sitting here now I can understand my old teacher’s anger. It was more embarrassing for him as a teacher of two students than for me. But added to that, he genuinely believed in education and the future it could provide us. Sadly, the system of Irish education currently in vogue has removed almost all of the most valuable lessons. School and university equates to a job or career and hopping on a conveyor belt and not piqued inquisitiveness and a thirst to learn more.

In any case, I resurrected myself somewhat for the big day out in June 1991 but I probably wouldn’t have made the effort if I hadn’t a teacher who cared enough to take the head clean off my shoulders with a wooden desk. Not advocating violence or anything but the incident never really bothered me. It signalled a developing knowledge of something about myself. I am motivated by fear—a very inconvenient and dangerous motivational tool if it lives as the only one.

Another associated memory is a more recent one. In the last three years I have very occasionally reacquainted myself with Latin, but in church rather than classroom settings. I wrongly assumed Latin Mass was firmly a thing of the long forgotten past but have supped from this divine cup five or six times since 2022. I probably skated through five years of Latin in school without hearing it spoken properly aloud. Yet, the Mass recited in Latin is quite hypnotic and soothing to the soul. Along with the choir, occasional chants and hymns through-out. Each time, I can’t help but sense a connection to a different time and place. A glimpse of an old Ireland and faith. Despite the fact that the words are still quite incomprehensible a divine understanding vibrates. This is particularly true when the Eucharist is revealed and presented. There is a reverence and ritual to the process that takes time but focuses and stills the mind to its importance.

One of the notable features of my old Latin teacher was that he organised the prayers and activities of the Legion of Mary in the school—the Legion of Mary for those not in the know is the world’s largest apostolic organization of lay Catholics with over three million members. Mr McLoughlin was a bachelor, a lay-priest in many ways. The only thing he loved more than his subject area of expertise was organising prayer meetings.

The occasional violent explosions of temper seemed to me evidence of a man who suffered for his strict belief system in education and religion but who could inflict suffering on others too. You’ll often find both pendulum swings in people and I find it in myself at times too. But, in the suffering and infliction of it, you’ll occasionally bump into God down there under a rock of darkness at six and twelve o’clock. In fact, that’s probably the first thing I look for in a priest—evidence that he’s suffered a little for his faith and collar. Stripped to its essence celibacy is all about suffering for a man. So, I kinda like to find a parish priest or a curate who at seventy-five years of age has a fondness for a drop of whiskey or for the greyhound boxed into trap two at Shelbourne Park. A priestly suffering that begins in manhood as a biological deprivation of sex turns to something deeper the older you get as a man and priest, I’d suppose. Again, the English language doesn’t have a word to describe this profound ache. The foregoing of what in the Irish language is called “ Mó Bhean Cheile” —not wife, per se, but more the woman who stands beside me, in all things. The earthly divine equal and counter-weight. But, these are not exactly allowances I made for a genuinely devout bachelor Latin specialist or indeed other spiritual teachers as a seventeen year old student.

So, here at the end, I’m left with places to ramble in my mind and spirit into the future as I look back on a fearsome Latin teacher who brought education and faith together in an odd way. There was power and good in the way he did it and some destructiveness in the way he did it too. All strung together with a very particular type of Irish suffering, of course.

Grounding memories.

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