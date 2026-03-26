The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Catherine Downes's avatar
Catherine Downes
1d

I have started going to a latin mass . It's in a shop basement in Belfast.

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Ronan Mcgregor's avatar
Ronan Mcgregor
1d

Fab piece 👌, and your right collective memory is a thing case in point the famine an older Chef told us all before that when Irish people use the phrase " I'm Starving " to signify they are hungry you just don't get that in most cultures. Its quite descriptive but there is a primal folk memory running alongside that very choice descriptive wording.

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