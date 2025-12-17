It would be somewhat remiss of me not to mark this special occasion and formally welcome the Irish Justice minister, Jim O’Callaghan, to the ranks of the far-right. Three years late, mind.

During that three year hesitation, hundreds of thousands of economic migrants have entered the country under the guise of refugees seeking asylum. Tens of thousands of others have arrived for reasons and motives unknown. But, a corrupt, morally bankrupt Irish state is beginning to make some of the correct noises.

Why?

Cén Fath?

Well, there are number of different lines of enquiry one might choose to approach this question from but let’s keep it simple for this morning’s exercise, a mere week before Christmas. The headline above marks a very public one-eighty degree U-turn on the remorseless mass immigration project of the past forty odd months. To me, it is the surest signal yet that the Irish economy is hitting serious headwinds in the months ahead and that rocky financial times may be in our short-term future.

Now, I don’t believe Minister O’Callaghan is particularly joyful about joining the ranks of the far-right but if he is settling in for the winter ahead we should receive a telling signal pretty soon. Taoiseach Martin’s position on mass immigration and his quaint rejection of “ narrow nationalism “ seem now publicly and grossly at odds with the words of his own Justice minister and indeed with the recent behaviour of his spanking new Garda Commissioner. Based on this, and other debacles, Taoiseach Martin cannot really survive and his position is becoming more untenable by the day. If the half-step move back in the right immigration direction is to become a full step, Taoiseach Martin should be history by the end of January 2026 at the very latest. In short, if O’Callaghan isn’t all bluster and sound-bytes he’ll attempt to take out Martin very soon.

But do the Justice Minister and the Fianna Fáil foot-solider class have the balls to de-ball him?

Hmmmm.

Psychologically speaking, there is a world of difference between a brutal and public political execution, and the soft, quiet shuffle into political exile. This is particularly true in the current climate, I feel, as there has not been a public slaying of a party political leader in donkeys years. In other words, Martin must be forced to leave his position in order for his exit to have any chance of triggering a meaningful mood change in the country and voting population.

I have an observational curiosity in the fortunes of the three major political parties in Ireland but zero personal interest or much hope for the future of any of them. What I would say, though, is that if one of the three were in any way reclaimable, then grassroots Fianna Fáil probably still remembers the scent of the Irish talamh and retains quaint notions of an Irish nationalism similar to my own. Indeed, their views, and the views of the ordinary 5/8’s in Ireland, are probably closer to mine than those of the current FF party leader and Irish Taoiseach. I sense we have a country gradually waking up to the concept of nation again while most of the political elite still do not grasp the trend shift. If O’Callaghan genuinely does see it and isn’t merely mouthing words then now is the time he will make his move.

To paraphrase a famous old Kilkenny hurling manager, the country needs leaders not so much willing to die for their country but ones willing to kill for their country. Metaphorically speaking. The time is long overdue for a Brutus to stand up and stick a plastic fork into our Caesar Salad’s chicken breast.

The votes will most probably follow the scent of where the political blood is spilt.

