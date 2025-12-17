The West's Awake

Eoin Clancy
4h

Sorry Gerry, this is all part of the plan and nothing's gonna change. Every member of the 3 globalist parties in Ireland are controlled by the private bank which owns Europe. You are correct about the dire financial future of our country. Inflation is out of control now due to our owner's need to maximise profit in every sector to pay for the disaster in Ukraine and this disaster is only at its infancy. We, the Irish, are now part of the European Nazi regime which is hell bent on destroying Russia at all costs. People need to realise that we are in WW3, another world war to add to the other 2 which our owners started.

Nothing will change in Ireland or Europe till after this war.

Alan Jurek
4h

Hope it works out Gerry, the UK is in need of those plastic forks too !

