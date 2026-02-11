Irish Defences Forces go Trans....
I thought the following dispatch from the crazies running the Irish Defences forces into the ground was noteworthy. The Department has just published and put the finishing touches to its Strategic Framework document for the future.
Action point 21 reads as follows:
Gender Perspective Policies & Actions: Removal of gendered rules, regulations and standards that are unfavourable to women, and others who do not fit a perceived ‘norm’.
Hmmm…Men and women are now considered “ a perceived norm “ as opposed to facts of life by the Irish Defence Minister, Helen McEntee, and the rest of the Irish government.
Interesting.
The full strategic framework for the transformation of the Irish defence forces is linked below.
She cant tell you what a woman is but says the Defense Forces needs more of what she cant describe. Peak Irish politics.
Interesting that, while the rest of the world is getting in line with the new Trump doctrine (either eagerly or grudgingly), the Irish state is doubling down on the woke BS.
Obviously the government is only doing what it has been told. Makes me wonder though.
Has Ireland been earmarked as the next staging post for a contest between 'woke' and sanity?