I thought the following dispatch from the crazies running the Irish Defences forces into the ground was noteworthy. The Department has just published and put the finishing touches to its Strategic Framework document for the future.

Action point 21 reads as follows:

Gender Perspective Policies & Actions: Removal of gendered rules, regulations and standards that are unfavourable to women, and others who do not fit a perceived ‘norm’.

Hmmm…Men and women are now considered “ a perceived norm “ as opposed to facts of life by the Irish Defence Minister, Helen McEntee, and the rest of the Irish government.

Interesting.

The full strategic framework for the transformation of the Irish defence forces is linked below.

Strategic Framework 2026 2.14MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

