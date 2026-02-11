The West's Awake

User's avatar
John Kenny's avatar
John Kenny
1d

She cant tell you what a woman is but says the Defense Forces needs more of what she cant describe. Peak Irish politics.

J. P. Bruce's avatar
J. P. Bruce
20h

Interesting that, while the rest of the world is getting in line with the new Trump doctrine (either eagerly or grudgingly), the Irish state is doubling down on the woke BS.

Obviously the government is only doing what it has been told. Makes me wonder though.

Has Ireland been earmarked as the next staging post for a contest between 'woke' and sanity?

