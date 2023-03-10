Irish academic, Colette Colfer " Personally, I don't have a gender identity "

Interviews

The Scholar Gypsies: Interviews with interesting minds from outside the matrix of mainstream thinking. Philosophers, Journalists, Poets, writers, podcasters and spiritualists to name but a few areas I will be covering over the coming months and years.

The Scholar Gypsies: Interviews with interesting minds from outside the matrix of mainstream thinking. Philosophers, Journalists, Poets, writers, podcasters and spiritualists to name but a few areas I will be covering over the coming months and years.