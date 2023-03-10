The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The West's Awake

Irish academic, Colette Colfer " Personally, I don't have a gender identity "

The Scholar Gypsies: Ep 19
The West's Awake's avatar
The West's Awake
Mar 10, 2023
∙ Paid
4
Share

Colette Colfer is an Irish academic, writer and lecturer on world religions. Colette also teaches modules in ethics and critical thinking and has worked in third-level education since 2006 .

Prior to…

The full video is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture