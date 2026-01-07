Ireland's Ancient Round Towers with Thomas Sheridan

Revolut Donations to: 085 1214347

I kick off the New Year on The Scholar Gypsies with author, artist and documentary film maker Thomas Sheridan for a conversation about Ireland’s Ancient Round Towers. As usual we spin off into a few different directions that criss-cross between pagan and Christian Ireland. Really enjoyable to dig into this subject matter with Thomas and I hope you’ll enjoy it.

Central to the conversation is a book Thomas penned eight years ago—The Mysterious Round Towers of Ireland. For those interested you’ll find a link to this book below where you’ll find also find a full list of all of his publications to date.

https://amzn.eu/d/3HlUx5L

Please consider upgrading your subscription to the West’s Awake with a paid subscription below.

Share